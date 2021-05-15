Magnum impresses at demo displays

Farmers Centre (1978) has recently held demonstrations with the AFS Connect Magnum tractor throughout Lake King, Lake Grace, Newdegate and Katanning areas.

Lake Grace branch manager Malcolm Harwood and sales consultant Terry Wilcox organised the demonstrations in their region and said it was "the first real chance we have had to get behind the wheel and put the new machine through its paces since receiving the AFS Connect tractors in late 2020".

The demonstrations were well supported by the community with about 20 customers checking out the machine and getting behind the wheel.

Mr Harwood said the demo tractor had already been sold and the company has supplied a few quotes to customers since the demonstrations.

"The response from customers has been very good," Mr Harwood said.

"It rides well and people have been impressed."

The new Magnum has a 340 Powershift and has 375 horsepower as a maximum.

It's different to the older version with a new hydraulic cab suspension and an adjustable front axle suspension.

It also comes with an AFS Pro 1200 Display screen - replacing the old Pro 700.

Farmers Centre, Albany sales manager Damen Guest said with the new hydraulic controlled cab suspension, it utilised hydraulic control and accumulators, meaning the pitch and rebound commonly associated with springs and dampers had been removed for a substantial improvement in ride.

"Operators are able to adjust the ride of the tractor on the go through the Pro 1200 display," Mr Guest said.

It can be set to soft, medium or hard suspension.

Mr Guest said the Magnum has had a facelift with the "new front grille design representative of the Autonomous Concept Vehicle (ACV), associating the technology found in the ACV with the technology now integrated in the new AFS Connect Magnum tractors".

It comes with all round LED work lights (model dependant), a new segmented light system, more light distribution to the rear and LED beacon and breakaway lights.

It has a tyre pressure monitor system with a sensor located in the cab roof.

"Eight sensors will be included loose in the cab for installation by the customer," Mr Guest said.

"The AFS Pro 1200 Display is a completely new designed display, connecting the operator with the tractor like never before.

"This display runs on an Android-based operating system with many functions of the display shared with mobile phone industry standards.

"The display screen is 12 inches wide, protected with an anti-glare and anti-finger print coating.

"It also has a built-in light sensor to adjust display brightness to make the display easy to read, day or night.

"The AFS Pro 1200 display is a truly integrated display, giving the operator the freedom to customise tractor controls and parameters as desired - creating a fully customisable operating environment."

The connectivity solution from Case IH, AFS Connect, has been embedded into the cab of the tractor, bringing new levels of productivity.

"This enables two-way data transfer between the machine and the manager," he said.

"Which allows farm managers to manage with precision their farm, fleet and data from their office or mobile device.

"The connectivity system includes three key components, the AFS Pro 1200 display, the AFS Vision Pro operating system and the AFS Vector Pro receiver.

"These elements allow users to configure tractor management and precision farming functionality in the way they prefer."

AFS Connect technology also makes it possible for remote display viewing of the tractor's AFS operating screen by farm owners, managers and - with permission - the dealers supporting their equipment.

"This can help identify problems and allow deeper insight to be gained into how they are caused and how they might be addressed," Mr Guest said.