Opportunity to stock up on store cattle

THE pens at the Boyanup saleyards will be full of quality cattle this Friday, May 21, when the Elders South West team is set to put together a yarding of close to 1300 head which will suit the requirements of all buyers.

Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said with the entire South West region experiencing a great break to the season the sale would be an ideal opportunity for producers to stock up to take advantage of the feed now readily available.

"We will have a good yarding of local beef steers and heifers and also a large line-up of Friesian steers ranging from three to 24 months old being sold by liveweight (cents per kilogram) and appraisal (dollars per head)," Mr Carroll said.

The beef steer and heifer offering will kick the sale off and one of the biggest vendors in this section will be RJ & N Gibbs, Ferguson, with 32 Angus heifers and eight Angus steers which are 12-14mo.

The line is based purely on Mordallup Angus bloodlines and will weigh from 320 to 360 kilograms.

Elders, Boyanup representative Alex Roberts said both the heifers and steers were super quiet and the majority of the heifers show the characteristics required to be top breeders.

"There are definitely plenty of potential breeders among the heifer line, while the steers would be ideal for grain or grass operations," Mr Roberts said.

Also coming in from the Ferguson area will be 10 Angus steers and 30 Angus heifers from TH & L Gibbs.

The steers and heifers, which are based on Gandy and Blackrock Angus bloodlines, are 12-14mo and expected to weigh from 300-340kg.

Mr Roberts said in the heifer line there would be some females which would be suitable for future breeders, while the rest would be suitable for grain or grass fattening operations.

Another vendor to have numbers in the beef run will be Cotton Holdings, Roelands, with 45 steers.

Broken down, its offering will consist of 24 purebred Hereford steers (420-500kg), 17 Angus sired steers (450-500kg) and four Charolais sired steers (460-480kg).

Mr Roberts said all the steers from Cotton Holdings were owner-bred and in forward store condition.

"They are ready now to either finish on grass or grain," Mr Roberts said.

Ferguson graziers TH & L Gibbs will offer 30 Angus heifers and 10 Angus steers aged 12 to 14 months based on Gandy and Blackrock Angus bloodlines with a selection of the heifers suited for replacement breeders.

Birdswood Pastoral Co, Esperance, will also have numbers in the beef pens when it trucks in 50 lightweight Blonde d'Aquitaine-Red Angus calves (20 steers and 30 heifers).

The 8-10mo calves are expected to weigh 180-220kg and Mr Roberts said the calves were very quiet and would be suitable for backgrounding operations.

Coming in from the McNab family, AC & CJ McNab, Scott River, will be 43 Murray Grey heifers, as well as four Murray Grey steers aged 10-12mo.

The steers are expected to weigh 340-360kg and the heifers 330-360kg.

Elders, Margaret River agent Alec Williams said the McNab's steers and heifers were all owner-bred and based on Monterey and Nangara bloodlines.

"It's the operations annual draft of forward store weaner heifers and they would be ideal for either grass fattening or feedlot programs," Mr Williams said.

In the first-cross steer pens Ferguson Hill Estate, Ferguson, will be the major vendor with 27 Angus-Friesian steers and eight Hereford-Friesian steers.

The 20-22mo steers were locally sourced at eight to 12 months of age and grown out on pasture and hay and estimated to weigh an average 550kg.

Elders, Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling said the bucket-reared, extremely quiet and well-grown steers have good fat cover for this time of year and would suit graziers for a spring finish or feeders for a quick turnoff.

The sale will have a good run of Friesian steers which will range in age from three to 24 months old.

At the older end the largest lines will come from regular vendor Dudinalup Pastoral, Nannup, which will present 30 black and white steers aged 22-24mo and Kookabrook, Pinjarra, will truck in 24 steers in the same age range.

There will be plenty of Friesian poddy steers in the line-up and offering the biggest numbers here will be Chara, Boyanup, with 70 owner-bred steers aged 6-8mo.

Mr Williams said the Chara steers were a more early maturing Friesian type due to the operation's use of New Zealand genetics.

"They would be a good option for backgrounding and fattening programs," Mr Williams said.

In the same age range AD & E Rowe, Albany, will present 30 steers alongside six Angus-Friesian steers and six Angus-Friesian heifers aged 10-12mo.

Mr Williams said the cattle on offer from the Rowes were a combination of owner-bred and purchased-in cattle.

"They are in good fresh forward condition for their age due to good seasonal conditions in the area," Mr Williams said.

For further details contact Michael Carroll on 0427 975 620.