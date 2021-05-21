Nelson gears up for his 50th seeding

THIS year Cunderdin farm manager Nelson Wilkin will be seeding his 50th crop for the Carter family.

But there's no special event planned.

"There won't be any celebrations - just work as usual," Mr Wilkin said.

"There's too much to do so we'll just carry on."

Mr Wilkin arrived on the farm in 1971 with his wife and they have stayed ever since, raising a family in the farm house - who have since left to pursue other things.

As a self proclaimed "general s..t kicker" he oversees all the workers on the farm including backpackers that come and go.

"We've got two French backpackers at present," he said.

"They went away but called up and wanted to come back.

"They are very good workers."

Mr Wilkin said it was good to have been a worker on the farm first to understand and know how they like to be treated.

He said having healthy relationships was important and he couldn't see himself doing anything else but farming and looked forward to getting up each day to do what needed to be done.

"It's a very good lifestyle," Mr Wilkin said.

"I've made some good friends, having been in the area for so long."

He said there wasn't one thing that he liked most about the job - it was "the whole lot".

"I just generally love the job."

Mr Wilkin also enjoys a nice "cold one" at the end of the working day.

He was in his early 20s when he started working for Roderick 'Rod' Carter who passed away in 2014 - now his son Chris Carter is the boss.

While he is in his 70s now, Mr Wilkin has no thoughts of hanging up the work boots just yet.

He knows the farm inside out and how the family likes things done and they work together well.

Even though he had worked the same farm for 50 years, he said no two days were the same.

"You see many different things everyday," Mr Wilkin said.

"The job is different everyday."

Mr Wilkin said he had seen many changes over the years - particularly in the machinery side of things, but in essence the work was still the same.

He remembers driving the Chamberlain and International tractors before the family began using the New Holland range - which has brought them to the latest T8 with "all the bells and whistles".

Mr Wilkin was a bit reluctant to adopt auto steer technology but after a bit of arm twisting and encouragement by the staff at Baxters Rural Centre, Cunderdin, he has embraced it.

This year the seeding program will be the same as most other years - wheat, oats, lupins and barley.

The oats and lupins are grown as supplement feed for about 6000 Merino ewes.

Sheep have always been a part of the program for the Carter family as a way to diversify the business.

The seeding rig was out of the shed all ready to go last week but the weather and a delay in shearing has pushed them back a few weeks from the normal Anzac Day start.

They are itching to get the New Holland T8 out in the paddock and see how it holds up during its first seeding season on the farm.