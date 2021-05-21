National Variety Data released

GROWERS and advisers across Australia can now access the latest independent varietal information with the release of the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) National Variety Trials (NVT) harvest reports from the 2020 season.

The harvest reports contain up-to-date disease ratings, grain quality results and yield rankings from the 650 NVT sites across Australia, presented at a local site level to support grower and adviser variety selection decisions nationally.

GRDC NVT senior manager Sean Coffey said the 16 reports covering the western, southern and northern growing regions hold a vast amount of information at a very detailed level.

"We consider the harvest reports to be one of the most important channels of providing varietal data to the public," Mr Coffey said.

"Covering the entire NVT network of trials, the reports are designed to complement the GRDC-supported State-based sowing guides, which are published prior to harvest."

The five western region reports are for the Albany, Geraldton, Kwinana West, Esperance and Kwinana East port zones.

"The breadth of the NVT network means the reports provide important variety information to growers and advisers right across the country," Mr Coffey said.

The Harvest Reports are available from the new-look NVT website which has recently been updated to improve usability.

"The NVT program was established in 2005 and has evolved over that time," Mr Coffey said.

"We wanted to make sure the new site reflected the information which is most important to growers and advisers.

"Besides accessing the Harvest Reports, website users can also view trial data from their region via a clickable map and access important tools such as the Long Term Yield Reporter and NVT Disease Ratings."