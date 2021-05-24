New Case IH baler offers farm benefits

LOCAL farmers and contractors wanting to pack more material into every hay and straw bale will welcome the benefits of the latest addition to the top of the Case IH LB4 large square baler range for 2021.

Showcasing new designs and components throughout, the LB436 HD baler is capable of creating bales with up to 15 per cent greater density than the current LB434 XL model, which produces the same 120cm x 90cm bale size and will remain in the Case IH hay range.

Features unique to the LB436 HD include a new main gearbox and mid-ship gearbox with gearshift overload protection for high power transfer and driveline safety.

In addition, the innovative new twine knotter system, TwinePRO is carried over to boost productivity while eliminating field litter and bale contamination.

The LB436 HD is fully ISOBUS Class 3 compatible, meaning not only can it be controlled from an ISOBUS terminal in the tractor cab, but the baler can also control the tractor's actions, such as increasing forward speed in light areas of swaths, to automatically boost work rates.

For Tim Slater, Case IH Australia and New Zealand hay and harvest product manager, the key benefits are the baler's simplicity and its ability to produce higher density bales.

"More material in each bale obviously equates to fewer bales per hectare which reduces handling requirements and transport costs overall," Mr Slater said.

"To be able to offer these kinds of efficiencies to our customers in Australia and New Zealand is very satisfying and we know they'll like what they see."

The LB436 HD baler has been put through its paces in Australian paddocks in recent months and Mr Slater said it was a good fit for Australian and NZ operations, with local trials producing bales up to 15pc greater in density than previously possible.

"To be able to show, in Australian conditions, just what this baler is capable of in terms of bale density and shape is very exciting," he said.

"Getting more weight into bales optimises truck loads which at the end of the day creates the productivity enhancements Case IH is always seeking to bring its customers.

"And, the LB436 HD's design is perfectly suited to the straw market, which has grown in Australia in recent years, with its ability for quick, clean crop gathering in even the most challenging of conditions."

The baler's many outstanding features have also been recognised with a number of high-profile awards since its European launch 12 months ago.

Agritechnica awarded it 'Machine of the Year 2020' in the hay and forage category and the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) picked it for one of its prestigious 2020 AE50 Awards, which honour 50 of the year's most innovative designs in engineering products and systems for the food and agricultural industries.

Both organisations recognised the LB436 HD's innovative new driveline and capacity for higher density, high quality bales thanks to the newly-designed bale chamber.

Built around a heavy-duty frame, the chassis of the LB436 HD has been constructed to withstand the loads imposed by a high-density system.

The drawbar, kept short to aid visibility and manoeuvrability, is bolted to this, and is easily adjusted for the height of different tractor hitches, while the top section of the feeding chamber is an integral part.

Benefits for the customer include minimal stress on both baler and tractor.

p Other features include:

The new TwinePRO knotter system, which prevents animal feed contamination and environmental impact by eliminating twine offcuts that can find their way into both the forage and the field.

TwinePRO knotters also provide a significant increase in tensile strength, with reduced twine breakage risk.

An adjustable pre-compression chamber with shear-bolt protection and a plunger with a maximum speed of 48 strokes/min.

The plunger stroke is longer than on the LB434 XL, to move the crop further into the bale chamber and prevent interference with the previous slice when feeding, while the plunger force is increased by 150pc over that of the LB434 XL.

A 2.35m pick-up fitted to the LB436 HD that features a mechanically-driven top-assist roller and roller wind guard to ensure effective crop transition even in large swaths, ensuring swift, clean crop gathering during the highest output baling.

The low friction and flat surfaces of the new polypropylene pick-up tine guards providing for improved crop flow and smoother feeding.

Case IH's Rotor Cutter chopping system, incorporating 29 knives, with an adjustable knife selector allowing 0, 7, 8, 14, 15 or 29 of these to be engaged.

A new axle arrangement for smoother, safer travel, with a tandem axle and hydraulic suspension now standard.

Design additions to make servicing the baler faster and simpler including a new LED service and work light package.

New baler driveline incorporating an innovative two speed gearbox to generate more flywheel inertia while maintaining lower start-up torque.

A newly-designed density ring with seven double acting hydraulic cylinders, controls bale density.

"The new LB436 HD retains the best of our popular LB434 XL features, such as a superior bale shape that stacks really well and TwinePRO knotters while also taking bale density to the next level," Mr Slater said.

"This is an exciting new addition to the Case IH baler range that offers all the improvements customers need for higher business profitability and efficiencies."