Cattle dogs put to the test in trials

STRENGTH, confidence and control are qualities needed to run a successful working cattle dog.

That is according to Simon Leaning, Marionvale Working Dogs, who judged Western Australia's first ever cattle dog trials in Pinjarra this month.

The trial was organised by the Working Stock Dog Association WA Inc and was held at the McLarty family's farm at Boar Swamp, Coolup.

It involved a mix of experienced and non-experienced competitors from across WA, with dogs varying in age from two to 11 years.

Dave Lacey, Akoonah and his dog Blondie, won the top gong after earning the highest combined score for their single and final round five run.

Bec Martin, Dandaragan, finished second, scoring 97 points out of 100 in one of the rounds, which was the highest single round score of the day.

Mr Leaning said the event gave trainers and their dogs an opportunity to showcase and improve on their skills.

Dave Lacey, Akoonah, took home top place in the cattle dog trial event.

He said those with a little more experience and control over their dogs made it through to the five dog final.

Meanwhile, others learned from the experience and their dog's ability in working cattle grew over the weekend.

"It really showed the following day when trainers went out with their dogs, who were a little bit concerned about the cattle, seemed to have it figured out and worked a lot better with the cattle," Mr Leaning said.

"The cattle we worked with were very nice and the dogs had a good chance to move them if they wanted to move them."

Requests by working dog trainers pushed the Stock Dog Association's decision to organise the event, as well as the growing demand for dogs with the ability to work cattle.

Three weaners were used in the trial and Mr Leaning said the top five dogs moved the cows "really well."

He said when organising an education program for dogs it was best to start with weaners.

"You educate those weaners, so in the following year when they are breeding, you can put dogs around those cows and calves without having too much conflict.

"That is because the weaners are already educated and that educates new calves and it progresses that way.

"If you start your dog on the heifers you will get into a conflict and its not fair on the old cows, who are not used to working with the dogs."

When it comes to training working dogs, sheep or goats are used before progressing to weaners and then finally heifers.

Flynn, owned by Chris Wyhoon, Bakers Hill, works the cattle.

This helps educate the dogs if they are making mistakes, as sheep allow trainers to get through to them whereas it is more difficult with heifers because they are much bigger.

Mr Leaning said working cattle was quite different than sheep and it was important dogs had strength and confidence.

He said in sheep dog trials border Collies tend to be more successful and careful, which were not skills that could transfer to working cattle comfortably.

Having said that, he found the trial dogs were "very capable" of working the weaners.

"There's a move towards utilising dogs in a low stress dog handling way with cattle," Mr Leaning said.

"Then of course we have people over east, who are used to cattle trials and want to get it up and running over here.

"The hope is we take the cattle trials into the north of WA where more dogs are working cattle than they are sheep."

Mr Leaning said there was a move towards low stress stock handling and dogs were good at educating cattle to walk.

He said perhaps it was a skill that had waned with the introduction of motorbikes and quadbikes.

"In rough country where the motorbikes can't get to the dogs are capable of getting in there and moving cows," Mr Leaning said.

Yarabee Tom, belonging to Bec Martin, Dandaragin, finished in second place.

"So there's certainly an opportunity and growth in that area, so there's more and more people interested in utilising good dogs in managing their livestock."

Benefits of using dogs to manage livestock instead of bikes include less greenhouse gases, as well as the ability of the dog to settle and calm livestock in a calmer and quieter way.

Mr Leaning labelled it an "old school way" of moving cattle, but still an effective method with modern dogs.

To conclude the two-day event, a training event was held on the Sunday.

Participants were given the opportunity to learn stockhandling skills to gain confidence with the cattle before introducing their dogs.

"They all went away with new education and information," Mr Leaning said.

"Hopefully they implement the skills they learned in their own farms and trialling careers."