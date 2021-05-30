Regional WA residents urged to 'Find Cancer Early'

Before Terry Keane was diagnosed with lung cancer, he was about to set off on his next caravan adventure. He urges people to get checked straight away.

REGIONAL people with cancer are working with Cancer Council WA, as part of the Find Cancer Early campaign, to highlight common cancer symptoms and encourage other regional Western Australians to visit their doctor, clinic nurse or Aboriginal health worker if they notice anything unusual with their body.

Research shows that people living in regional Australia are 20-30 per cent more likely to die within five years of a cancer diagnosis than people living in metropolitan areas.

When cancer is found in the early stages, it can often be easily removed or treated.

In cases where the cancer has spread, treatment becomes more difficult and the person's chances of survival may not be as good.

That is why it is so important for regional people, particularly those over the age of 40, to know how to spot possible early symptoms of cancer and what to do if they find them.

Visit a doctor, clinic nurse or Aboriginal health worker if:

You've had blood in your poo or pee, or

For more than four weeks you've noticed:



Problems peeing, p A new or changed spot on your skin, p An unusual pain, lump or swelling anywhere in your body, or p Changes to your bowel habits, including runny poo, pooing more often or constipation.

Chances are it is nothing to worry about, but if it is something, it is much better to find it early and get on with the recommended treatment.

Before Terry Keane was diagnosed with lung cancer, he was about to set off on his next caravan adventure so he dropped by his local GP to get his regular scripts filled.

He had been experiencing chest pain for a while and when his GP asked about it, Mr Keane was prescribed heartburn tablets to ease the pain.

When the pain did not go away, Mr Keane's GP sent him for a CAT scan in Northam.

Cancer was found in a couple of lymph glands and a lump was found in his left lung.

Mr Keane's advice to others is to get checked.

"If you notice something isn't right, get it checked out," Mr Keane said.

"You're not bulletproof.

"Never smoke.

"It was part of our culture in those days.

"These days people catch up over a cup of coffee, in our day it was a cigarette."

After diagnosis Mr Keane travelled to Perth for six weeks of radiotherapy and chemotherapy, staying at Cancer Council WA's Milroy Lodge.

He credits the hospital and lodge staff for getting him through this journey.

Lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer death in WA, in both men and women.

Visit a doctor, clinic nurse or Aboriginal health worker if you have coughed up blood or had any of these symptoms for more than four weeks:

A lot of chest infections,

Feeling tired,

Not feeling hungry,

Unexplained weight loss, p Shortness of breath,

A persistent cough, or

Pain in your chest and/or shoulder.

For support to stop smoking:

Contact Quitline on 13 78 48, chat online at quitlinewa.org.au, or request a Quitline call back by texting 0477 765 007.

Visit QuitCoach at quitcoach.org.au/

Download MyQuitBuddy app at health.gov.au/resources/apps-and-tools/my-quitbuddy-app p Visit makesmokinghistory.org.aup Seek advice and support from your GP, Aboriginal health worker, telehealth service or pharmacist.

More information: visit findcancerearly.com.au or call 13 11 20 to speak with a cancer nurse.