Green light for drought and innovation hub

Rangelands NRM chief executive officer Debra Tarabini (left) and Mingenew Irwin Group executive officer Joy Sherlock.

South West Catchments Council chief executive officer Sally Wilkinson (left) and Grower Group Alliance director Kelly Pearce.

Rural Edge Australia executive manager Sandra Watson (left) and Hort Innovation regional extension manager Bronwyn Walsh.

Growers Group Alliance member Annabelle Bushell (left) and Western Dairy regional manager Julianne Hill.

Oil Mallee Association director Simon Dawkins (left) and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development genetics manager Darshan Sharma.

Northern Agricultural Catchments Council chief executive officer Katherine Allen and Wheatbelt NRM chief executive officer Karl O'Callaghan.

INDUSTRY professionals gathered at the South of Perth Yacht Club recently to get the latest update on a Grower Group Alliance (GGA) project.



GGA has been awarded a major $8 million tender to lead the South West WA, Drought Adoption and Innovation Hub which will run to June 2024.

The event was an information session for organisations that pledged co-investment support to GGA over the life of the project to understand next stages of the hub program.

GGA staff members were joined by Michele Akeroyd, who is the director of the Future Drought Fund Research and MEL Programs at the Australian Government Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment.

