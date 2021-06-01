New 9000 Series a seeding game changer

SINCE Bourgault launched its new 9000 I Series air seeders in mid-2020, it has really changed the game for broadacre air seeding.

Bourgault WA operations manager Ben Bulley said the new 9000 Series air seeders have been "very well received" with many farmers realising the potential in the latest technology.

"We have delivered a lot of units for this season and they are out there proving themselves to be a winner on WA farms right now," Mr Bulley said.

All the models in the 9000 Series have four individual tanks, each with three load cells for accurate, independent weight readings even on uneven ground.

With the integration to the Topcon X35 console, farmers know exactly how much product they are putting in their tank and can now get accurate readings of the remaining product in each tank, while on-the-go.

The major advance of continual weight readings is to allow the air seeder's rate controller to continually monitor actual application rate allowing for adjustments to be made easily.

The 9000 Series seeder range has five new models in three sizes: 9650 (22,900L), 9950 (33,460L) and the 91300 (45,790L) with the 9650 and 9950 also available in tow between configurations designated as L9650 and L9950.

All models are sold standard with four-tank metering to supply product to either of two 18 centimetre (7 inch) diameter delivery lines.

Tank capacities are well suited to typical application rates with the 9650 and L9650 models featuring a 30/20/20/30 tank split, while the larger 9950 and 91300 have a 19/18/11/23 ratio.

All models can have an optional small seeds Saddle Tank, adding a further 1500L capacity.

Bourgault has placed a large emphasis on selecting heavy duty running gear and putting more rubber under the 9000 Series air seeders.

The large diameter, 'increased flexion' (IF) tyres deliver very low ground pressures with reduced rolling resistance and maximising flotation which helps to ensure uniform germination. The trailing 9650 and tow between L9650 offer three metre centred tyre options for Controlled Traffic Farming.

Achieving high capacity fills while also being gentle on seed, all 9000 Series seeders come standard with a 38cm (15in) conveyor, the two leading models come standard with a folding conveyor.

The load/unload conveyor and tank sump design also provide for easy clean-out.

Mr Bulley said existing Bourgault owners would recognise and confirm the performance of the proven PDM PRO metering units with hydraulic drive motors.

The UHMW liner and orifice with a steel metering auger provides the highest degree of accuracy, minimises troublesome products from sticking to the inside of the housing, while still providing gentle seed handling.

The durability and ease of use of these metering units along with an ability to accurately sow a huge range of products and application rates has been upheld over many seasons.

Accurate metering is only part of the job on modern large air seeders, it's also important to ensure even distribution across the bar.

All 9000 Series seeders are coupled to Bourgault's EVENSTREAM Primary Distribution System, ensuring even seed coverage over the largest of drills.

Centring vanes and ribbed plastic inserts positioned above primary manifolds ensure product is positioned to achieve even distribution out to the secondary heads.

All models have the option of Dual ASC (Auto-Section Control) for further increased efficiencies and savings.

Speaking from Bourgault's new distribution centre in Kelmscott, Mr Bulley said, "it's been a busy season for the company and it's really great to see that the feedback from owners and dealers on the new models is so positive".

"We are already taking orders for next season so this is really the ideal time to find out more about the new models," he said.