New funding for grain research

A CALL for a new round of research projects to benefit Western Australian grain growers has been announced by the Council of Grain Grower Organisations Limited (COGGO).

COGGO is looking to fund new innovative ideas for start-up research and development projects commencing in 2022 to benefit growers in the Western Australian grains industry.

"COGGO is pleased to announce a new round of funding innovative research and development projects starting next year aimed at improving the profitable growing of grain crops in Western Australia," said chairman Rhys Turton.

Funding for selected project ranges between $20,000 up to $75,000 per annum for a one or two-year project and is allocated on a competitive basis to projects which offer clear benefits to WA graingrowers as a result of that research.

Examples of COGGO funded projects which commenced in 2021 included

- Digging deep to maximise sowing opportunities and wheat opportunities - a CSIRO led project that aims to test the value of using long coleoptile wheat genotypes to increase establishment from deep sowing in WA

- Using biobeds for reducing environmental impact of pesticide contamination - a Mingenew Irwin Group project to build a biobed prototype and demonstrate the principles of biobeds for use on farm with the aim of containing waste contaminated spray liquid.

- Developing higher protein wheat with superior processing characteristics - an Edstar Genetics project aimed at delivery of 'market ready' varieties that are entered into the National Variety Trials (NVT) with the accompanying data on protein content, dough extensibility and dough strength.

COGGO established the Research Fund to invest in innovative research and development projects across the whole supply chain that can demonstrate a direct benefit to WA grain growers.

It is focused on funding catalytic or start up proof of concept research that can lead to further development using government, grower or commercial funding.