Duraquip bar causes storm during seeding

MCINTOSH & SON has delivered two Duraquip manufactured Seed Storm bars to a customer near Nungarin which they have put straight to work on their 12,000 hectare seeding program.

McIntosh & Son sales consultant Corey Harken, Merredin, said the customer, which didn't want to be named, started seeding this year with their old Flexicoil bars until the two 60ft Seed Storm bars with 254 millimetre (10 inch) spacings were delivered about a month and a half ago and were used to finish their cereal seeding program this week.

"They have been going hell for leather for the past five to six weeks," Mr Harken said.

"They have been very impressed with the bars.

"It's tough going in a lot of the soils out there and the bars - which have been designed to dig - have performed well.

"The way they function and operate is very impressive."

Mr Harken said the 25 tonne bars might require the customer to upgrade their tractors in the future to ensure enough horsepower on hand to get the job done more efficiently.

The older bars weighed 8-10t.

An up close view of Duraquip's Seed Storm bar.

He said because Duraquip was owned and operated by a WA farming family - that understood the local conditions and needs of farmers, the Seed Storm bars were built to last.

"They have included a lot of good ideas" into the bars, Mr Harken said.

"The designers farm as well - which is a big key to how they've been designed.

"They are built for farmers and they do the job."

Being a former mechanic on the tools, Mr Harken said the bars would last a good 10-20 years before they would need to be "overhauled" or "refurbished".

Mr Harken said there had been a lot of interest in the Seed Storm - with four to five customers planning to visit the Nungarin farm this week to see first-hand how they performed.

McIntosh & Son will be hosting a Merredin Machinery Day on Tuesday, June 22, from 10am at Elabbin where growers will have the opportunity to demo one of the bars for themselves.

Duraquip said they saw a "niche in the market for high quality seeding bars and decided to put our 110 years of farming experience to the task and create something that would solve grower frustrations".

The two 60ft Duraquip manufactured Seed Storm bars with 254 millimetre (10 inch) spacings in action at Nungarin last week. (Photos supplied by McIntosh & Son.)

"Built with the same ingenuity, R&D focus and quality as the Tornado seed fertiliser trailer, we have developed an Australian made seeding bar with the strength and flexibility required for Australian conditions," Duraquip said.

The Seed Storm comes in a variety of models from 35, 40, 45, 50, 60, 70 and 80ft.

Mr Harken said there was a wide variety of options available to customers to tailor make the bars to suit their specific needs and requirements.