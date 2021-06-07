Providing pathways for export success

WESTERN Australian agribusinesses looking to export for the first time, or who are early stage exporters, are encouraged to apply for a new program to help build knowledge and capability.

Developed by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), the Export Pathways Program aims to equip WA agribusinesses with the skills and knowledge to export with confidence.

Agribusiness Food and Trade executive director Liam O'Connell said the program comprised two streams - export market readiness and export market development.

"The export market readiness stream focuses on the initial development of knowledge and understanding of how a business can take its first steps into exporting its products or services," Mr O'Connell said.

"The export market development stream supports early stage exporters to develop robust export strategies that can be adapted based on product and the target market."

Participants will have access to individual business assessments, one-on-one mentoring by experienced consultants and small group export education modules, with those completing the export market development stream also receiving individualised market and competitor analysis reports and an in-market development program.

"The EPP will enable participants to develop sound and robust export strategies that can be adapted based on the product and target market to reduce the risk of failure or setbacks," Mr O'Connell said.

Mr O'Connell said through the program, DPIRD would also support agribusinesses to maintain and review their business impacted by COVID-19 and improve their capability to undertake export development through various online platforms.

"As the world adapts to living with a global pandemic, the challenge for Western Australian agribusinesses has never been greater," he said.

"However, the changing trade landscape also provides opportunities for businesses to capitalise on international markets.

"Now more than ever, businesses need to build organisational capability to ensure they remain adaptable, nimble and competitive in international markets."

The Export Pathways Program is co-funded, with participants required to pay 50 per cent of the program costs.

Applications close Monday, June 14, 2021 at 5pm.