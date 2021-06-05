Business venture in thriving community

Price: POA



Location: Dandaragan



Area: 2747m2



Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA



Contact: Laurie Armstrong 0427 773 340



A FABRICATION business is for sale in a great farming community 37 kilometres west of Moora and 170km north of Perth, in the progressive town of Dandaragan.



With many industries operating within the Dandaragan shire, such as wind farms, orchards, olive farms, broadcare farms and mines, this would be a great opportunity for a family.



The business has been operating for many years by the same family, making products such as sheep handling units.



The 30.5 metre x 12.5m main building has a steel frame with iron walls and roof and concrete flooring.



There's a 3.65 metre x 3.65m stand alone, transportable office with air-conditioning, along with a 9.15m x 9.15m lockable lean-to and a steel-framed and concrete floor ablution block and storage room.



The buildings have been very well maintained.



Situated on two blocks, the total area is 2747 square metres.



This listing can be sold on a walk-in, walk-out basis.

