Cheers for beer award judging

AFTER a challenging 2020 and the continual changes to its operating environment due to the effects of COVID-19, the Royal Agricultural Society of WA has confirmed it is on schedule for the 2021 Perth Royal Beer Awards.

This year and for the first time since the inception of the Perth Royal Beer Awards in 2007, co-ordinators of the Perth Royal Food Awards have welcomed Claire Clouting along with eight WA female brewers from the Australian Chapter of the Pink Boots Society to the judging panel.

The Pink Boots Society's collaborative mission is "to empower women beer professionals to advance their careers in the beer industry" and is an all-inclusive sisterhood of brewers and associated professionals, networked and dedicated in raising up and supporting each other in an industry where women, traditionally, have not been at the forefront.

Beer aficionado Will Irving is back as the chief judge.

"The Perth Royal Beer Awards are the most prestigious competition in WA," Mr Irving said.

"We are lucky to have such a diverse range of quality beer here and these awards are a great way to gauge who is leading the charge."

The winners of each category will be announced at a presentation evening this Friday, June 11.