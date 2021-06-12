Infrastructure expansion opportunity

Price: Auction Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11am at the Cuballing Agricultural Hall.

Location: Cuballing

Area: 176.4ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Jeff Douglas 0427 425 689

Elders Real Estate sales representative Jeff Douglas, Narrogin, has recently listed a particularly unusual property at Cuballing.

Known as Meander, the property is at the end of an access road named after the owner.

The property was held back when much of the original family farm was sold off some years ago.

Most of the farming infrastructure used to operate the larger holding was located on Meander, which means the buyer of the property can enjoy an abundance of sheds and facilities.

The property consists of three individual lots each of similar area and will be sold as one unit.

Buyers will no doubt be drawn to the property for the large comfortable four-bedroom brick and tile home set in a very private location, elevated above the paddocks and surrounded by garden and shrubbery.

There is a garage and workshop adjacent to the house while the more commercial infrastructure is set back from the house at an appropriate distance.

Farm buildings include a shearing shed, machinery shed, workshop, chemical shed, three silos including a 500 tonne silo, sheep yards and lotfeeding yards.

Mains electricity is connected to the house and appropriate sheds, and scheme water is also connected.

Unusually for a property of this scale, Meander features two large-scale hay storage sheds, built to take advantage of the high local demand for hay storage currently across the southern Wheatbelt.

The sheds were purpose-built for lease to local hay processors.

There is excellent truck access, the sheds are situated well away from the residence and other sheds and current rental rates show an excellent rate of return.

Most of the farm is under crop in 2021, with seeding being completed in May.

While the crops will give buyers a good appreciation of the capability of the land, the crops are not included in the sale and will be harvested by the owner.

Potential buyers should contact the agent directly to discuss settlement date and takeover details.

The property will be offered for sale by auction at 11am on Friday, July 16, at the Cuballing Agricultural Hall.

An information memorandum will be available to interested parties upon request.