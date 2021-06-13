Lifestyle with all the country comforts

Price: $795,000

Location: Denmark/ Scotsdale

Area: 2.22ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Dennis Davis 0428 481 940

FROM the moment you drive onto this property, through the entry guard of tall karri trees, you feel something special awaits.

Basking in northern light and at the end of the winding driveway, you will find this beautifully presented home.

Lovingly designed and built to take in the treed surrounds and private aspects, this 2002-built home offers high ceilings, clerestory windows, polished jarrah floors, solid wood fire and a spacious entertaining deck to enjoy the great outdoors, no matter the weather.

The open-plan design offers three bedrooms, all with wardrobes, plus a large family bathroom with a bath and separate shower.

The main bedroom has a huge walk-in wardrobe, a spacious ensuite and its own entry to the covered deck and verandah.

Modern appliances throughout include gas cooking and instant gas hot water, dishwasher and a ceiling fan.

Huge windows bring the garden to life into the living room.

The centrepiece of the house is the kitchen/dining area and this offers a generous space with plenty of bench space and storage, plus the added feature of marri benchtops.

If this sounds enticing, add in a well-appointed, self-contained studio with a carport.

Separate from the main home, the studio would be ideal for extended family or guests.

The studio has carpet in the main living area, plus reverse-cycle air-conditioning creating an inviting and comfortable additional living space.

An additional separate double garage with attached carport offers plenty of extra storage or garaging.

The 2.22 hectare block has been partially parkland cleared and enjoys a spacious, yet private feel with soothing views from the main home and the chalet.

Located only a short drive to Denmark, this bespoke home offers an enviable lifestyle with modern comforts and is drenched in the much loved country feel.