Beware of wind erosion dangers

p Satellite estimated ground cover for arable land in the Northern Agricultural Region. Photo by DPIRD.

WIDESPREAD dust storms across the northern agricultural region in recent weeks has provided a graphic reminder of the need to protect paddocks and people's lives from wind erosion.

Soil and Land Conservation commissioner Cec McConnell said the top soil losses not only eroded landholders' productivity and profitability but also posed a risk to public safety.

"While the Mid West and northern grainbelt has experienced some unusual weather events recently, strong wind events at this time of the year are not unusual," Ms McConnell said.

"This year has been particularly bad, with dust storms posing a hazard to those on the roads, reducing visibility to almost nothing, as well as posing a risk to people with asthma and other respiratory conditions.

"These wind events are not going to go away so it is important for landholders in this region - and across the grainbelt - to adopt strategies that mitigate the risk of wind erosion threatening future sustainability and people's health and safety."

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) recommends maintaining at least 50 per cent ground cover to minimise the impact of wind and water erosion.

A DPIRD assessment of ground cover of the northern agricultural region found a third of the region had less than the recommended 50pc at the end of summer, leaving large areas vulnerable to strong autumn winds.

Ms McConnell encouraged landholders to integrate land management strategies that maintain soil cover into their whole farm planning programs to protect topsoil from being blown away.

"Now is the time to start planning strategies and investments to maintain ground cover over summer and into autumn, including harvesting measures to optimise crop residues and stubble management," Ms McConnell said.

"There are short and long-term strategies that landholders can implement to maintain and increase ground cover and reduce erosion, such as maintaining and sowing into stubbles and undertaking soil amelioration activities after it rains and the soil profile is wet.

"We all want to build sustainable farming systems for future generations and maintaining topsoil and soil health is crucial to attaining long-term productivity and profitability."

Wind erosion information and data is available on the department's website, including target ground cover recommendations.

p For more information and advice go to agric.wa.gov.au and search for 'managing wind erosion in southern Western Australia'.