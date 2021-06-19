Rare offering of four historic buildings

RENOVATOR'S delight has taken on a whole other meaning as four heritage-listed buildings at Toodyay are for sale on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church Group.

In the heart of Toodyay, the buildings represent a rare residential or commercial opportunity, or multiple opportunities, for buyers who are drawn to restoring a piece of history.

In 1902 the Catholic Bishop of Perth purchased a circa 1860s two-storey Victorian Georgian-style brick and shingle house, known as The Ship, and a neighbouring property for use as a girl's convent, which became the Sisters of Mercy - Australia's first religious order dedicated to teaching.

The convent building, Mercy House, was built in 1903 and additional boarding facilities were constructed in the 1920s, which included the boy's school and dormitory, St Aloysius House and an additional girl's dormitory, O'Connor House.

The site totals about 2.19 hectares and has been listed for sale through LJ Hooker Toodyay principal John Butler and Barnao Property principal David Barnao.

Mercy House spans 1.58ha, St Aloysius House is 2357 square metres, O'Connor House measures 1660m2 and The Ship is 2034m2.

Mr Butler said it was extremely rare to have multiple historic buildings in Toodyay which are in close proximity come to the market at the same time.

"This is an absolutely exceptional opportunity," Mr Butler said.

"We are lucky to have one historic building in Toodyay on the market a year, let alone four and located near each other."

The properties have only been on the market for a few weeks, but the interest has been rolling in fast as historic listings are few and far between in the area.

"We have very good interest already and it has been varied," he said.

Mr Butler said enquiries have centred on commercial or residential pursuits.

"Toodyay has a lack of overnight accommodation and it also needs a function centre," he said.

"We have seen a substantial increase in tourism in the past year alone, which has highlighted the need for more services.

"The town is oriented to day tourism - people want to stay overnight, but options are very limited."

St Aloysius House was once a dormitory and could be converted into accommodation or a private residence. The large open-plan area downstairs also makes the building well suited to being a community building, such as an art gallery.

Some parties have enquired about purchasing the whole precinct, with aspirations to convert Mercy House and St Aloysius House into accommodation, turn O'Connor house into a restaurant or function centre and utilise The Ship, which is currently the caretaker's residence, as the owner's/ manager's house and office.

Mr Butler expected that at this stage, there was about a 50 per cent chance that the site could sell as one parcel.

"In the event that we had a reasonable offer for the whole parcel, I think we would prefer that," he said.

Although declining to comment on price expectations, Mr Butler said the vendors had realistic price expectations.

There has been a mix of local, including community groups and Perth interest, with much of the enquiries from the city from people thinking of converting one or more of the buildings into luxury residences.

Mercy House and St Aloysius House are the most grand of the four buildings.

Downstairs Mercy House is built of brick walls and upstairs of timber, suggesting that reconfiguring the 12 bedrooms upstairs would be a relatively easy process.

Mercy House also offers a cellar and a kitchen that is large enough to be commercial.

Downstairs there is a large sitting/lounge room, a smaller sitting room and large living/ dining room, all with fireplaces, along with a small kitchen and bathroom.

St Aloysius House offers eight bedrooms upstairs, each with balcony access and a larger sitting room, while downstairs is a large open area with a stage, kitchen and bathroom.

Most of the buildings have been re-roofed in the past 10 years.

O'Connor House is well suited to being converted into a function centre or restaurant, with a large open area and large adjoining enclosed balcony with river views of the Goomalling Bridge.

The Ship has a wrap-around balcony, four bedrooms, a lounge room, kitchen and dining area and bathroom.

"The buildings are in good condition for being largely untouched," Mr Butler said.

Each building is on its own title and all the titles are serviced.

The Sisters of Mercy occupied the buildings until 1983 as their convent residence, place of worship and school and as a base for religious education programs and school camps.

From 1997 to 2017, the buildings were home to a small number of Franciscan friars, known as the Franciscans of the Immaculate.

The buildings have since been vacant.

The site neighbours the St John Baptist Catholic Church, which is still active.

Potential plans for the buildings, such as accommodation, a reception or function centre or community facility are subject to council approval to ensure that community interests are recognised.

Mr Butler said the buildings were protected by their heritage listing and the outside facade could not be changed, but restored.

"If the buildings go to a commercial buyer, then the community will have access to them," he said.

"If they become private residences they will still be returned to their former glory but as private homes."

The properties are for sale via expressions of interest, closing on Wednesday, June 30.