Market in a froth over world-first oat milk

THE world's first regenerative and carbon neutral oat milk, produced by Western Australian-based Wide Open Agriculture (WOA), has become highly sought-after by cafes, consumers and retail partners.

OatUP is WOA's first plant-based milk product and has been met with a favourable response during its initial months of commercialisation.

OatUP is now available in more than 150 cafes and retail locations across WA and South Australia.

It has performed well with its prime distribution partner in Perth, European Foods and initial traction has been particularly strong in grocery channels and cafes, with distribution expanding weekly.

WOA managing director Ben Cole said customers acquired over the past six months include many of WA's largest and most respected independent grocery operators, such as Farmer Jacks, Boatshed Market, Brindle Group (The Good Grocer), multiple IGAs, Bunbury Farmers Market, Williams Woolshed and Spudshed.

"We are thrilled with the positive uptake of OatUP," Dr Cole said.

"Our growing cafe, retail and distribution partners have told us that their customers are seeking out OatUP, as they can taste the difference between our West Australian grown regenerative oats."

Initial sales have also been secured in the South Australian market via Dirty Clean Food's prime distributor in South Australia, Ultimate Fine Foods, which has begun marketing and selling OatUP to its network of customers, reporting positive initial uptake from customers.

Ultimate Fine Foods director Daniel Salem said OatUP was off to a great start at the company.

"OatUP is clearly resonating with many of the shrewdest grocery groups in Adelaide," Mr Salem said.

"We have seen strong early interest from retail customers and are optimistic that the clean taste of regenerative oats and OatUP's carbon neutral mission will be a match for our customers' needs in this category."

WOA has continued to engage with global partners to expand its distribution beyond Australia and has completed packaging prototypes for multiple markets, beginning with South-East Asia.

Dr Cole said the company is pleased to announce that initial orders of OatUP have been placed in Singapore and they expect to follow-through on the commitment to announce the first Asian distributor relationship during the fiscal year.

OatUP's carbon neutral certification will help to ensure the product stands out and differentiates from competitors at the point-of-sale, while using oats produced from regenerative farming practices also further increases its eco-credentials.

The company has also completed a pre-feasibility study for an oat and other plant-based milk manufacturing facility in Western Australia which is under the board's review and consideration.