Grants give small businesses a boost in Asian markets

TWENTY-TWO Western Australian small and medium enterprises, including some in primary industries, will share in almost $480,000 in funding after securing support through the Access Asia Business Grants program.

The McGowan Government program helps local businesses advance their international business efforts in Asian markets.

It is also supporting the State's COVID-19 economic recovery by increasing trade and investment opportunities with Asia.

The program is a key component of the State's Asian Engagement Strategy 2019-2030: Our Future with Asia.

Grants of up to $25,000 (excluding GST) are being provided to businesses across a range of sectors, including international education, mining equipment, technology and services, primary industries, renewable energy, resources, retail, tourism, events and creative industries.

Businesses will use the grants for activities such as scoping new supply chains, developing export plans that manage COVID-19 implications, developing marketing material for Asian markets and new e-commerce models.

WA Pure Honey was among the successful grant applicants and will use its funding to undertake market research and market entry options, develop marketing materials and social media content for honey products.

Target markets are India, Japan Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Eagle Bay Brewing Co plans to develop targeted marketing material promoting Eagle Bay beer in Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore.

Vegetables WA will promote a new e-commerce platform connecting WA vegetable growers with buyers in key Asian markets, including Indonesia, Singapore and Japan, while WA Farm Direct wants to increase export sales of Bravo apples to Thailand through a branding and promotional campaign to increase consumer awareness and preference.

To date, 52 WA businesses have been supported through three rounds of the program which first opened in 2019.

State Development, Jobs and Trade Minister Roger Cook said he'd like to congratulate all the businesses who received an Access Asia Business Grant in this latest round.

"The activities supported through these grants show a commitment by WA businesses to innovate and adapt to retain a competitive edge in lucrative Asian markets," Mr Cook said.

"Their enterprise will help WA increase investment and trade with Asia, which will boost local jobs and support our State's economic recovery."