Readers share their crop photographs

Pablo the dog inspects a barley crop at Kondinin. Beau Repacholi, who took this photograph, said the farm recorded another four millimetres of rain on Sunday night, taking the yearly to 245mm. "Early crops are very advanced for this time of the year, with lupins looking exceptional," Mr Repacholi said. "The majority of post spraying and nitrogen top-ups have been done. Most farmers around this region would be very pleased with the year so far." He said this season has been the best start for years, with 2013 and 2016 being similar years, although they didn't receive as much rain going into July. "Fingers crossed the rain is shared around and everyone has a kind finish," he said.

THE crops are well and truly out of the ground and on their way for the 2021 season, something Farm Weekly readers are only too happy to share.



Devil wheat at York is coming along nicely. Photo by Shannen Barrett.

Catapult wheat on Bradley Harris' farm at Nyabing. Although some patches have been a bit wet, particularly at the end of seeding, Mr Harris was very happy with the season so far. "(It's) just been a magic year," Mr Harris said. "This is our biggest canola program yet and it's all looking nice so far."

Rubble, the kelpie cross Husky, checking on the canola crop at Dandaragan. Photo by Jason Moltoni.

Simon Wallwork, Corrigin, stopped for a photo of his Bonito canola while moving cattle through. "(This is) one of the best starts to the season we have experienced great early rains and a mild May meant early sowing opportunities and good growing conditions," Mr Wallwork said.

Spraying lupins at Welbungin. Robyn Probert said things on the farm had been going well. "We have been lucky with the rain, although there is still a long way to go," Ms Probert said.