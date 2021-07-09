More changes to CBH staff structure

ACTING chief executive officer Ben Macnamara's first day at the helm of CBH Group last Thursday was a busy one, with the co-operative announcing changes to its lead team personnel and structure.

First up was the resignation of chief financial officer Doug Warden, who will leave CBH at the end of August to take up a new role with Resolute Mining.

Mr Warden was brought in by former chief executive officer Jimmy Wilson, who had his formal last day at the co-op on June 30.

Chief project delivery officer Pieter Vermeulen, another staffer brought in by Mr Wilson, also announced his resignation and will leave CBH by the end of October.

Mr Macnamara thanked both staff members for their work for CBH during their tenures.

The responsibilities of CFO had consisted of finance, strategy, commercial development, and information technology, but with Mr Warden's resignation, CBH took the opportunity to restructure.

Given the growing importance of CBH places on data, analytics and systems, Tamour Azam will join the CBH lead team as chief information officer and report directly to the CEO, whereas previously the role had reported to the CFO.

Mr Azam joined CBH Group as CIO in December 2018, tasked with delivering a technology strategy to support the CBH tactical plan.

The recruitment process for a new chief financial officer, which will retain finance, strategy, and commercial development responsibilities, and chief project delivery officer will commence shortly.