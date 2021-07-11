Grants to boost animal welfare responses

THE State government has announced a new round of grants and a new training program so that local governments can manage animal welfare during emergencies.

The Animal Welfare in Emergency Grants assist local governments to enhance their response to animal welfare issues during an emergency, such as a bushfire, cyclone or severe storm.

Applications for up to $10,000 per local government or $25,000 for collaborative proposals are now open.

This is the second consecutive year the program has been run, with 25 grants provided last year to local governments in metropolitan and regional areas for a range of resources and activities.

A feature of this round of grants is the provision of a dedicated training program, developed in response to feedback about last year's program.

The new three-day Animal Welfare in Emergencies training workshop will cover implementing a local government animal response plan, animal handling and assessments and understanding legislative responsibilities.

Previous grants have funded valuable resources, including animal cages, bedding, food and water containers, tarpaulins, registration tags and personal protective equipment.

Recipients have also used the grants to create or update their animal welfare in emergencies plans, run evacuation exercises to identify any potential shortfalls and initiatives to raise community awareness about the measures and support available.

"The Wooroloo fires earlier this year highlighted the importance of the Animal Welfare in Emergencies State Support Plan, which helped residents to evacuate more quickly with the assurance they would get the necessary support for their animals,'' said Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

"This important grants program is another example of State and local government working together to protect the lives of people and their animals during an emergency, when every second counts."