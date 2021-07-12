Annual Pink Shearing for Liz Day returns

PINK go the shears boys, click, click, click?

This will be the order of the day when the Davies family and the Jumbuk Shearing team gear up for another fundraising run at the annual Pink Shearing For Liz Day.

This event will again be held at the Davies family's Cardiff Merino and Poll Merino stud's pink themed shearing shed at Yorkrakine on Saturday, July 31, from 3pm.

The highly anticipated community event has raised more than $158,000 for breast cancer research over its seven-year-history, including a record breaking effort last year where more than $40,000 was raised.

The Jumbuk Shearing team will host a blade shearing demonstration while attendees enjoy some good old-fashioned country hospitality and entertainment.

For a minimum $100 all-inclusive entry fee (donation), people can watch the blade shearing and enjoy wood-fired pizzas, nibbles and refreshments with live music from The Tinny Band.

Products generously donated by local businesses are up for grabs for auction and for every $100 donated, will also earn a ticket for the door prizes.

The Davies family and the Jumbuk Shearing team, with support from the local community and businesses, aim to raise much-needed funds for the Breast Cancer Research Centre WA.

For more information and to donate items for auction, call Quentin Davies, Cardiff stud, on 0408 346 519 or Tom Reed, Jumbuk Shearing, on 0432 443 406.

