Boyanup yarding to suit different buyers

PRODUCERS looking for store cattle to take advantage of the abundance of feed already around in the South West, should look no further than this month's Elders Boyanup store sale.

This Friday, July 16, the Elders South West team is set to yard 1400 head which will suit a range of different buyers from lotfeeders and grass fatteners to backgrounders.

The yarding will include a good run of beef steers and heifers which will range in age from six to 20 months, plus a quality line-up of Friesian steers and first-cross steers ranging from three to 24 months old.

Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said after last month's successful sale, they would again present another outstanding line-up of store cattle this month at Boyanup.

"We will have a large line-up of well-bred beef steers and heifers nominated that have been specially selected and drafted up for this fixture," Mr Carroll said.

"Also in the first Elders store sale for the new financial year will be a good yarding of Friesian steers ranging from young poddies to two year olds.

"With one of the best grass growing seasons on record, now is the opportune time to purchase store cattle and take advantage of the feed already on offer."

Regular vendors BA & CW & LA & YR Elson, Karridale, will be the largest vendors in the Friesian steer and first-cross steers line-up with an offering of 34 Friesians aged 14-16 months and 22 Friesians aged 8-12 months plus nine Hereford-Friesians aged 20-24 months.

The line-up of beef cattle will kick the catalogue and the biggest offering in this section will be presented by Dain Pty Ltd, Treeton, which will truck in 150 Shorthorn-Hereford cross steers.

The owner-bred 10-12-month-old steers are expected to weigh from 220 to 260 kilograms liveweight.

Elders Margaret River agent Alec Williams said the line of steers from Dain Pty Ltd presented a great opportunity for graziers to buy and tuck away straight lines of steers to capitalise on the good pasture growth this year.

Ferguson producers M & K Forrester will also offer a straight line of steers that are ideal for tucking away and backgrounding.

The Forrester's line will consist of 60 owner-bred Angus steers aged 10-12 months.

Elders Boyanup representative Alex Roberts said the steers from the Forresters would be in the 240-280kg weight range and are ideally suited to backgrounding.

A small line of 13 Red Angus-Shorthorn steers weighing 360-380kg will be presented by TM Hynes, Waterloo.

Another sizeable line in the beef run will be offered by annual July sellers JP & LJ Andony, Harvey.

The Andony family has nominated 20 Angus steers and 20 Angus heifers aged 12-14 months based on Sheron Farm and Blackrock Angus bloodlines.

The steers are expected to weigh from 350-400kg, while the heifers will have a weight range of 300-350kg.

The line received a B12 treatment earlier this month.

Waroona producers G & M Ferraro will also contribute numbers to the beef line-up, having nominated 32 Angus steers and 17 Angus heifers in the 12-14mo age range.

Both the steer and heifer lines from the Ferraros will weigh 420-440kg.

Alcoa Farmlands, Wagerup and Pinjarra, will also have a line of Angus calves aged 10-12 months in this sale.

Its offering will consist of 14 steers with a weight range of 320-340kg and 28 heifers ranging from 340-360kg.

For buyers looking for something that isn't black, 13 Red Angus-Shorthorn steers from TM Hynes, Waterloo, could be your answer.

The 14-16mo steers will weigh from 360-380kg and would be ideal for lotfeeders or grass fatteners.

Also in the same age range Taylor Ag Contracting, Uduc, will offer 16 Murray Grey heifers with a weight of 320-340kg.

In the Friesian steer and first-cross steer run, regulars BA & CW & LA & YR Elson, Karridale, will be the largest vendor when it offers both first-cross steers and Friesians.

Stockfield, Harvey, has nominated 25 owner-bred steers aged 8-10 months for the sale.

The Elson's offering will consist of 34 Friesians aged 14-16 months and 22 Friesians aged 8-12 months plus nine Hereford-Friesians aged 20-24 months.

Mr Williams said the two lines of Friesians were a combination of owner-bred and bought in calves that were reared by the family while the Hereford-Friesian cross were all owner-bred.

"The line of 14-16mo steers are in good store condition while the older Hereford-Friesians are in advanced condition," Mr Williams said.

The 14-16mo Friesians were backlined and received a B12 and selenium treatment on June 25, while the 8-12mo Friesians received the same treatments on May 28.

Another bigger line of black and white steers will be offered by CT Blakers, Manjimup.

The 16-18mo steers were purchased as poddies and have been grown out by the Manjimup operation.

The line is in good store condition and is expected to weigh about the 400kg mark.

Also offering numbers in the Friesian run will be Jesmond Dairy, Rosa Glen, with 50 owner-bred Friesian steers.

Mr Williams said these steers on offer from Jesmond Dairy were brothers to the steers the operation sold in last month's sale but are slightly younger at 8-12 months old.

"They are in good fresh store condition and are ideal for backgrounding and growing out for grass fattening programs," Mr Williams said.

Also offering Friesian steers in the same age range will be Stockfield, Harvey, which has nominated 25 owner-bred steers aged 8-10 months.

Elders Harvey/Brunswick representative Craig Martin said there was nothing more to do with the steers as they have had all the treatments including a drench, Multimin and B12 and selenium in June as well as being dehorned.

"All you do now is put them out in the paddock and watch them grow," Mr Martin said.

There will also be sizeable drafts of three to six month-old Friesian steers on offer from regular vendors.

Negus Enterprises, Tutunup, will present 35 steers aged 4-6mo, while West & Haggerty, Capel, will offer 44 Friesian steers aged 3-4mo.

At the other end of the age scale regular vendor Dudinalup Pastoral Co, Nannup, will truck in its monthly draft of 30 black and white steers aged 22-24 months, while M Tosana, Mullalyup, will present 28 black and whites (18-20mo) and Wirring Farms, Cowaramup, will offer 45 Friesian steers (16-18mo) in the 480-520kg weight range.