Leadership change at LiveCorp

LiveCorp chief executive officer Sam Brown has resigned after 13 years with the live export industry research body. The board has appointed Wayne Collier, the current general manager programs, as his replacement, with a three-month transition period.

LiveCorp Chair Troy Setter says the company is in a strong position, at the forefront of world-leading research.

"Sam was promoted to CEO in 2012, when the industry was still working through the upheaval created by political and community pressure over its future following confronting television footage of poor animal welfare practices in Indonesia," Mr Setter said.

"He's provided great leadership - not just for the LiveCorp team, but for the industry - through several challenges, and developed a great team. On behalf of the Board and LiveCorp's members, I thank Sam for his dedication and wish him well.

"Wayne is well-known to industry stakeholders, having worked at LiveCorp for nine years leading its work in areas such as market access, regulation, digital transformation, and research. He has a strong track record of successfully delivering projects for our members and with the federal government.

"Although we'll be sad to see Sam go, it's great to see a strong succession plan working, and we look forward to seeing a fresh approach from Wayne as the company continues to evolve."

Mr Brown says it's been an honour to work with the LiveCorp team, and the wider industry.



"I'm sure LiveCorp will go from strength to strength, supporting the industry's efforts to provide nutrition and improve animal welfare practices in destination markets," Mr Brown said.

Mr Collier says his focus is continuing to deliver for LiveCorp's members.

"I look forward to working with the Board and team at LiveCorp to strengthen our partnerships and connections with exporters and the wider industry, and to drive research, services and innovation that help advance industry sustainability, efficiency and acceptance," Mr Collier said.

The story Leadership change at LiveCorp first appeared on Farm Online.