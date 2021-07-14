Readers share their crop photographs

SO far this season has continued to deliver great growing conditions for crops across the agricultural region.



Farm Weekly readers have reported strong growth in crops thanks to good rainfall.



In North Cadoux, the season is progressing well. As of last Wednesday, Shaun Kalajzic has received 18 millimetres of rain for July and 241mm in total for the year. "Canola is just starting to flower, all crops are at tillering stage apart from a couple of later ones," Mr Kalajzic said. "We're very happy and can't complain, it's been a dream start even with a few frosts the other week." Bella the labrador cross retriever couldn't help photo bombing the first flowers.

The season is tracking along nicely in the Nungarin and Trayning shires for Brad O'Meagher. "We are hoping for average rainfall from here on and fingers crossed the frost stays away," he said.

Duke the kelpie checking on the canola crop. The conditions this season have been very unusual compared to the past few years on the Letter family farm at Tambellup. "It's great to have water in the dams and a good amount of sheep feed in the paddocks," said Brooke Miln. "The crops that are established are doing well, but the later crops are suffering slightly from the wet conditions."

Illabo wheat has been lapping up the rain in South Yelbeni. Photo by Ruth Parkhouse.