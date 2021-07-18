Northam home ticks all the boxes

Price: From $525,000

Location: Northam

Area: 6023m2

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Michelle Allardyce 0417 934 938

THE owners of this spacious home on a generously sized 6023 square metre block are searching for a new owner for their regional sanctuary.

He said the time has come to experience the green golf courses of the south and she said the property deserved to resound again with the sounds of family enjoying special times.

On their behalf, Elders Real Estate invites you to see this special place for yourself, which is listed for a price you should not ignore.

The house covers about 241m2 including the carport and verandah.

The double brick and tile four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is surrounded by outdoor living areas which have been thoughtfully developed and established over time.

Upon walking into the house, there's a formal lounge area and a passageway to the bedroom areas.

The master bedroom at the front of the house has a split-system air-conditioner, walk-in wardrobe and ensuite with a shower, vanity and toilet.

The study is also to the front of the house and could be used as a fifth bedroom.

The heart of the home is a warm, open-plan lounge and dining area with an expansive kitchen.

The family lounge and games room flow effortlessly with the kitchen.

Winter and summer needs are covered with a slow combustion wood tile heater and a split-system air-conditioner.



The kitchen is well-appointed with ample bench and cupboard space, a large pantry and table space.

Sliding doors lead out to the entertainment area at the side of the house and create great indoor/outdoor flow.

The west wing of the house accommodates the other three bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and an activity area which would be ideal as a play or study area.



Also supporting this area is the communal bathroom.

A separate toilet is in the laundry area.

For more space, a large enclosed room has been added to the property and includes a split-system air-conditioner - it would be ideal as a studio, gym or hobby room.

The outside is an entertainer's delight with several areas where you can relax and enjoy, including a swim spa.

With gardens established over time, you will appreciate the privacy that has been created in these areas by natural screening.



And of course every big property deserves a shed and a double garage/workshop with power and concrete flooring, which is located to the rear.

If you are in the market for a large, well-built and meticulously maintained family home where the hard work of establishing the property has been done, what are you waiting for?