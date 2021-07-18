2500 head offered for Muchea sale

NEED store cattle?

And keen to select from an extensive yarding of local and pastoral descriptions?

Nutrien Livestock has the answer at the company's monthly store cattle sale at the Muchea Livestock Centre, with a large yarding of 2500 head of cattle nominated.

The sale will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021, commencing at 10am.

The fixture will feature large drafts of quality owner-bred pastoral yearling steers and heifers, along with a strong line-up of local weaner and yearling steers and heifers.

The sale will again be sequentially interfaced on AuctionsPlus giving buyers that are unable to attend in person, the opportunity to operate at the sale.

Nutrien Livestock sale co-ordinator and AuctionsPlus level one assessor Simon Green said the successful introduction of AuctionsPlus to the store sales at last year's selling season was to assist with Eastern States' demand for Western Australian cattle but is now also being utilised by WA buyers.

"AuctionsPlus allowed Eastern States' graziers and lotfeeders to operate on our cattle and we now have extra demand from WA buyers which is assisting these buyers that normally cannot make the sale to be able to purchase cattle online," Mr Green said.

"This has added extra value to our clients' stock and they are now seeing the benefits in a monetary value.

"We look forward to another successful sale with AuctionsPlus this month."

An example of the 120 Santa Gertrudis weaner heifers to be offered by Coolawanyah Pastoral Company, Tom Price. The Biara Santa Gertrudis bred heifers are mainly polled.

Mr Green said Nutrien Livestock agents and staff were excited about the introduction of the new sale processing program Agrinous into their store sales at Muchea.

"Agrinous will give live updates to our agents on where their cattle are in the sale process," he said.

"Agents can monitor cattle weights and selling price live and are looking forward to having this tool readily available to them.

"Agrinous will work in conjunction with AuctionsPlus and have our catalogue updated live with photos and numbers and we hope to use the software in our weekly trade sale at Muchea soon.

"For updated photos and descriptions go to auctionsplus.com.au and click on Muchea July store sale.

"Nominations are still open for this sale."

The sale's largest individual vendor, Mundabullangana station, Port Hedland, will offer 436 exceptional Droughtmaster weaner heifers which are surplus to the operation's breeding requirements.

The well-bred heifers are expected to average about 255kg.

Vendor Wally Walton, Walton Family Trust, Wanarie, will offer 50 Angus steers at the sale. The quiet, owner-bred steers average 290kg and are bred on Koojan Hills Angus bloodlines.

The heifers have received a shot of B12 with selenium, a backline drench and a shot of prostaglandin since being mustered.

A large percentage of the Munda heifer draft is naturally polled with the balance tipped and the very well handled heifers have all been yard weaned for 14 days.

No expense has been spared at Munda in sourcing quality Droughtmaster sires from throughout Australia including from Droughtmaster studs Kapalee, Oasis, Garthowen, Rockdale, Glenavon, Aldinga and Munda Reds which feature in the breeding of the sale heifers.

The Munda heifers would suit anyone looking for quality replacement breeders or backgrounding for lotfeeding.

Noreena Downs station, Newman, will offer about 120 Droughtmaster and Droughtmaster cross heifers at the sale which are also surplus to the operation's breeding requirements.

The heifers have been yard weaned for a minimum of 14 days and received a one-year shot of botulism vaccine.

The heifers are either polled or any horns have been tipped.

An example of the four yearling Angus bulls to be offered by C Garreffa, Herne Hill. The 14 to 16-month old unregistered bulls are out of purebred Monterey Angus cows and by Monterey Angus sires.

In recent years, Noreena Downs has sourced quality Droughtmaster bulls from Munda Reds, Quicksilver and Fieldhouse studs.

The Noreena Downs heifers are exceptionally quiet, have been well handled and would make ideal replacement heifers or backgrounding for lotfeeding.

Another large draft of well-bred pastoral heifers will come into the sale from Coolawanyah Pastoral Company, Tom Price.

The draft will comprise of 120 Santa Gertrudis weaner heifers which are also excess to their breeding requirements.

The Coolawanyah heifers are majority polled, bred on Biara Santa Gertrudis bloodlines and described as very good Santa Gertrudis heifers.

Fellow Tom Price pastoralists Mt Florence station will offer a total draft of 120 Charolais cross yearlings consisting of 100 heifers and 20 export bulls.

Other significant pastoral drafts include Sunblade, Murchison, which will offer 220 Santa Gertrudis cross yearling steers and 50 Santa Gertrudis cross yearling heifers, Turee Creek station, Newman, has nominated 160 Shorthorn cross yearling steers and Haseley Stud, Carnarvon, is set to offer 150 Droughtmaster yearlings with 100 heifers and 50 steers.

Rocklea station, Paraburdoo, will truck down 150 Droughtmaster cross yearling steers and a large draft of Droughtmaster cross yearlings will be offered by Landor station, Upper Gascoyne, comprising 80 heifers, 30 steers and 20 bulls.

Pastoral cattle from backgrounding properties include 100 Shorthorn cross yearling bulls from C Harvey & Co, Badgingarra and 60 Shorthorn cross yearlings from LW Bookham, Piawaning, split evenly between steers and heifers.

In the local cattle section of the sale, Wanarie graziers Walton Family Trust will present a quality draft of 50 Angus steers.

The Koojan Hills Angus blood steers weigh from 250 to 320 kilograms to average 290kg.

JR, LG & JJ Sweet, Gidgegannup, has nominated 42 Angus weaners averaging 300kg with the draft divided equally between steers and heifers, Mostert Dairy, Keysbrook, will offer 35 Angus cross weaner heifers and GW & NL Thomas, Gingin, will present a line of 30 Speckle Park yearling steers.

A draft of 30 mixed sex Angus cross yearlings will come into the sale from the paddocks of Deep Well Trading, West Pinjarra and 30 Murray Grey yearling heifers averaging 280kg will be trucked into the sale by VR & JL Shallcross, Wannamal.

C Garreffa, Herne Hill, will offer four unregistered yearling Angus bulls.

The 14 to 16-month old bulls are out of purebred Monterey Angus cows and by Monterey Angus sires.