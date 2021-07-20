Minor changes to grain standards in WA

A REVIEW by the Grains Industry Associations of Western Australia (GIWA) of the State's grain standards has resulted in a couple of minor changes for the 2021/22 season.

GIWA is the caretaker of coarse grain standards in WA and reviews grain standards on an as-needs basis to ensure standards are fit for purpose to end-use customer requirements.

In March, GIWA called for industry submissions on standards for the 2021/22 season and one submission was received from industry.

That submission was considered by the GIWA standards committee and in April, GIWA published an interim industry advice notice, calling for a second round of industry submissions.

GIWA executive officer Peter Nash said one submission was also received from industry and of the submissions received, one related to oats and barley and one related to lupins.

"Following the completion of the GIWA standards review 2021 process and consideration of industry submissions after the first and second round submissions period, there will be no material changes to existing tolerances in the GIWA grain standards for the 2021/22 season," Mr Nash said.

"There were, however, three outcomes of the review process."

One of those outcomes was changes to terminology to better align with Grain Trade Australia (GTA) standards.

For the 2021/22 season, wording in the barley, oats, triticale, chickpeas, faba beans, field peas, lentils and lupin standards will be altered from 'heat damaged/bin burnt/mouldy grains' to 'severely damaged grains'.

Any reference to 'bin burnt' will be altered to 'burnt', but no change to tolerances has occurred.

As a catch-all quality parameter, and to better align with GTA Standards, it was also agreed to introduce a new quality parameter of other foreign material for barley standards - malt 0.1 per cent by weight and feed 0.2pc by weight.

Mr Nash said a trial would be conducted over the 2021/22 harvest to research the make-up of other seeds and foreign material in lupin deliveries.

"Upon provision of the results of that data, the GIWA Standards Review Committee will determine the implications of any potential change to the other seeds/foreign material category in lupin standards in subsequent seasons," he said.

"The GIWA Standards Review Committee has accepted CBH's kind offer to undertake the trial on behalf of industry to assist the committee to better understand the composition of foreign material in lupins delivered in the 2021/22 harvest.

"Industry should note that during the trial, data will be collected on the individual quality parameters within the foreign material category."

There will be no change to the existing tolerances within the lupin standards