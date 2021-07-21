Field days draw pineapple growers together | PHOTOS

+23 Click on the image above to see more.















































Water quality and erosion control were just two of the topics covered at this year's Australian Pineapple Field Days, held in Bundaberg on July 8 and 9.

The industry came together to share knowledge and celebrate with information sessions, farm walks and a gala dinner.



The Honourable Penelope Wensley AC, former Governor of Queensland and now the National Soils Advocate, opened the field days.



She also formally handed John and Linda Steemson, Littabella Pines, Yandaran, their Reef Certification gained through Hort360, the first pineapple growers to have their farm practices certified as consistent with improving water quality in Great Barrier Reef catchments.

There was also a changing of the guard with Sam Pike, Sandy Creek Pineapple Co, Glass House Mountains taking up the reins as chair of Australian Pineapples from Stephen Pace, Pace Farming, Rollingstone.



Mr Pace was recognised for his dedication by being awarded the Col Scott Award for an outstanding contribution to the pineapple industry.



Ben Scurr and Courtney Thies, Pinata Farms, Mareeba, jointly received the Rudy Wassman Award, recognising their achievements as the next generation of growers.



