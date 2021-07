Eighteen participants from all over Western Australia made the trip to Northam to attend the course which is part of a quest by WAFarmers, the Muresk Institute and the Farm Machinery and Industry Association of WA (FM&IA) to find young, enthusiastic and appropriate people to keep the agricultural industry going at full pace.

On the final day of the bootcamp, participants had the chance to interview with prospective employers in the farm mechanisation and precision agriculture sector.

Gerard O'Driscoll (left), Grass Valley and Isaac Pond, Wather

Olivia Morgan (left), Harvey and Poppy Blohm, Kwinana.

Logan Lubcke (left), Darkan and Archie Inglis, Boyup Brook.

Lachalan Thompson (left), Toodyay and Aiden Carrith, Kalbarri.

James Nelson (left), Perth and Kynan Spencer, Wagin.

Laura-Kate Dymond, Muresk and Patrick Addison, Crooked Brook, were part of the Bootcamp to Employment course.