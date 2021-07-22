Young sisters enjoy life on the land

Georgia tending to the vines.

Sisters Poppy, 8, and Georgia, 6, Baxter are little grape farmers from Margaret River and are featured as two of this week's Farm Weekly Little Farmers.

They love being around the animals on the farm, particularly feeding and petting the cows.

And harvest is also a time of year they enjoy as they get to eat the grapes off the vine.

They hardly miss out on any of the farm action and Georgia can often be found in the cellar door chatting to customers.

Poppy feeding the cows.

The keen little growers love to ride around in the tractor, with Poppy just learning to drive on her dad's, Scott, knee and Georgia has still been working on her straight lines.

When it's raining, they like to jump on the trampoline to feel the rain.

Poppy and Georgia are keen Farm Weekly readers and love to spot the animal photos.

Being very crafty and having a love for making things and helping out on the farm makes Poppy and Georgia an effective grape-growing duo.