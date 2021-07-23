Funding to help South Coast clean-up

DISASTER recovery assistance has now been made available to the City of Albany, Shire of Denmark and Shire of Plantagenet in the Great Southern region following severe rains, wind and flooding in June.

Assistance is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

The assistance is in the wake of a strong cold front that passed over WA's South Coast on June 20, delivering heavy rain and strong winds that significantly damaged homes, roads and community buildings.

Federal MP for O'Connor Rick Wilson said a range of assistance would be available to residents, small businesses, primary producers and State and local governments.

He said financial assistance through the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements would now be available to help restore public assets, road networks and for clean-up operations.

"For eligible affected residents in the shires of Albany, Denmark and Plantagenet, help will range from emergency assistance to meet immediate and basic needs following the disaster, through temporary living expenses, replacement of essential household contents and housing repairs, to counselling," Mr Wilson said.

"As a resident and farmer of the South Coast area, I empathise with the many people and businesses affected by the June 20 storm, the intensity of which had not been seen for many years.

"As well as the available assistance for affected householders, eligible primary producers and small businesses whose assets have been significantly damaged will have access to rate-subsidised loans to meet carry-on requirements or to repair or replace damaged property not covered by insurance."

Mr Wilson said State agencies and local governments would be eligible for costs associated with tree bracing and eligible activities associated with clearing up debris.

"Assistance will also be provided to help with the costs of restoring or repairing eligible essential public assets or infrastructure," he said.

"The significant damage to both major roads between Albany and Denmark - the South Coast Highway and Lower Denmark Road - caused major disruption for residents and motorists."

The Federal government is working closely with the State government and South Coast communities to ensure people affected by the storms have the support they need during this difficult time.