Brace yourself for severe weather

If you live in the Lower West, South West, South Coastal, South East Coastal, Great Southern and parts of Central West and Central Wheatbelt districts you need to get ready now for the severe weather coming this afternoon.



Locations which may be affected include Albany, Bunbury, Esperance, Geraldton, Katanning, Mandurah, Manjimup, Margaret River, Merredin, Moora, Mount Barker, Narrogin, Northam and Perth.



This front is expected to be windier than a typical front and is likely to produce the kind of weather that is only seen around twice a year in the southwest of WA.

WHAT TO DO:

DFES has these tips to help you and your family get ready now:

Store or weigh down loose objects around your home like outdoor furniture that could be picked up and thrown by strong winds, causing damage or injury

Ensure your emergency kit is complete including a battery operated radio, torch, spare batteries and first aid kit

Ensure pets and animals are in a safe area

Move vehicles under cover

Boat owners should securely moor their boats

Campers should find safe shelter away from trees, powerlines, storm water drains and streams

Unplug electrical appliances and avoid using landline telephone if there is lightning.

If you are away from home contact family or friends to prepare your property.



WEATHER DETAILS:

At 26/07/2021 11:07:00 the Bureau of Meteorology advised an intensifying cold front will reach the South West District during Monday afternoon.



Ahead of the cold front a developing rain band will bring heavy rain and possible strong squalls to western parts of the South West Land Division from late afternoon Monday.



This weather will extend eastwards overnight Monday and continue into Tuesday.



Widespread damaging winds, averaging 60-70 km/h with gusts to 120 km/h are likely to develop southwest of Bunbury to Bremer Bay from early afternoon, extending to be southwest of Jurien Bay to Bremer Bay, including the Perth Metro area from mid to late afternoon.



Damaging winds will extend northward and eastward to the remaining warning area overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning



.Locally dangerous winds with gusts in excess of 125 km/h are possible southwest of a line from Geraldton to Bremer Bay and may develop from mid-afternoon and continue through the evening.



Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding may develop over the northern South West and Lower West districts, particularly near the Darling Scarp, from mid afternoon.



Moderate to heavy falls may extend into the west of the Great Southern later Monday afternoon and evening.



A Flood Watch is current for some catchments in the southwest.



See www.bom.gov.au for more information.



Tides are expected to be higher than normal today between Shark Bay and Israelite Bay.



Higher than normal tides may cause flooding of low-lying coastal areas with very rough seas between Perth and Israelite Bay on Tuesday.



Damaging surf conditions are likely which could cause significant beach erosion between Jurien Bay and Walpole Monday, extending to areas between Shark Bay and Israelite Bay on Tuesday and continue for the rest of the week.



ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:

Some roads may be closed



Take extra care on the roads and do not drive into water of unknown depth and current.

Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting travelmap.mainroads.wa.gov.au or by contacting your Local Government Authority.



WHAT EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE DOING:

DFES is monitoring the situation.

IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE:



If it is safe to do so, please do what you can to help yourself before calling the SES for assistance.

If your home has been badly damaged by a storm, call the SES on 132 500.

In a life threatening situation call 000.

After a storm SES volunteers make temporary repairs to homes that have been badly damaged, such as roofs that have been ripped off or large fallen trees on homes or cars. Please contact your insurance company to organise permanent repairs.



KEEP UP TO DATE:

Visit emergency.wa.gov.au, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter: twitter.com/dfes_wa, Facebook: facebook.com/dfeswa, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.

During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.