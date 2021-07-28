Rural Women's Awards rescheduled and moved online due to COVID-19

THE AgriFutures Rural Women's Awards have been reschedule and moved online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The gala and award ceremony was due to be held in Canberra on August 25. However it has been postponed until October 20 and will now be conducted online.

The online festivities will be hosted by the 2019 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award National Winner, Jo Palmer. The National Winner and Runner Up announcement be a daytime event to encourage Australia-wide online viewing.

"We may not be able to hold a dinner in Canberra in 2021, however we now have a unique opportunity to bring the celebrations to local communities, offices and households across Australia," AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey said.



"We will be pulling out all-stops to make this a high impact national event."



The change in format for was only due to COVID-19 reasons, and the awards will resume its traditional ceremony in Parliament House next year.

Ticket holders to the dinner in Canberra will be contacted directly and will be provided with a full refund.

Applications for the 2022 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award will open on August 26 as originally planned. Find out more at agrifutures.com.au/rwa.

Applications for the new AgriFutures Rural Women's Acceleration Grant will also openon the same day.



Find out more at agrifutures.com.au.

