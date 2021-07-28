Wet conditions did not dampen trial walk

MORE than 70 local farmers and industry representatives attended the recent Liebe Group Post Seeding Field Walk, held at the Dalwallinu Main Trial Site on July 21.

With a wet start to the season, the site was slippery but that did not deter attendees from enjoying the afternoon, viewing eight of 20 trials in this year's program.

Presenters were able to provide a brief overview of the trials' aims, objectives and any observed results to date.

Several of the trials highlighted on the day provided growers with an opportunity to see management options for crop safety and herbicide effects, as well as weed control and different varieties for wheat crops.

Trial site host farmer Matt Hyde reflected on the day, saying that he "enjoyed the day, it was very positive with a great turn out".

Mr Hyde also said he was "enjoying hosting the site and seeing the trials being implemented on (his family's) farm to see what could work in future years".

Bayer market development agronomist Matt Willis sharing to date results on his trial looking at annual ryegrass control in wheat.

Latham grower and past main trial site host Dylan Hirsch said, "it was so amazing to have my gumboots and see those who forgot - suffer".

Mr Hirsch said the "CSBP early sown wheat trial was very interesting, as was Imtrade's EPE propyzamide trial".

CSBP Fertilisers' nitrogen strategies for early sown long season wheat varieties aimed to demonstrate what the yield potential was of three different long season wheat varieties new to the WA market and the impact of nitrogen strategies of rates and timings on these varieties.

This site was visually appealing, with better than average rainfall to date allowing for tall crops making good use of the extra moisture.

Included in this year's event was a bonus mini field walk which visited three satellite sites between Pithara and Dalwallinu.

Nufarm field development officer Rex Cao presenting his trial on pre-emergent ryegrass control in wheat at Pithara.

Looking at pre-emergent ryegrass control in wheat, broadleaf weeds in chickpeas, and a tyne versus disc seeder comparison, which was well received by all those in attendance.

Allan Myers, Kalannie, said the day was "very informative and good to finally see it up close".

"There is so much new technology coming in," Mr Myers said.

"Row placement trial was very impressive, with the strike rate of emergence."

The formalities of the day concluded with a social evening at the local AFGRI Equipment dealership with pulled meat rolls and drinks, which allowed participants to discuss the day, share their outlooks on trials and attitudes moving forward in the current growing season.

CSBP agronomist Angus McAlpine talking through his trial on long season wheat.

The Liebe Group thanked Mr Hyde for hosting the 2021 Main Trial Site and looked forward to seeing the farming community back together again at the Spring Field Day on Thursday, September 9.

Gratitude was also extended to Liebe Group's diamond partners, CBH Group, CSBP, Rabobank and RSM, with many of its organisations having representatives attend the day, highlighting its importance and value for the local farming community.

Liebe Group silver partner FMC returned this year as event sponsor, providing further support to ensure the event was able to fulfil all expectations.