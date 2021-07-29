Innovative updates at The Sheep's Back

WESTERN Australian sheep and wool producers are always looking for more innovative technologies and research to implement onfarm, especially when it can improve sheep enterprise profitability and give their businesses a high of 'riding on the sheep's back'.

Sheep Easy is the biennial event of Australian Wool Innovation's (AWI) Western Australia woolgrower network The Sheep's Back.

In 2021, Sheep Easy will be held at the Williams Town Hall on Thursday, August 12, with presentations from 8:30am to 4pm and a sundowner to follow.

More than 180 people attended Sheep Easy 2019 in Moora and this year the event is expected to host similar numbers.

This year the popular conference format returns.

The keynote speaker for Sheep Easy 2021 is Victorian farmer and consultant Tim Leeming, from Paradoo Prime.

Mr Leeming's presentation 'precision lambing for the modern farmer' will challenge, captivate and demonstrate to farmers that modern sheep enterprises can combine science and practical knowledge to improve lamb survival, lambing percentages and weaning percentages.

His message is how precision lambing can maximise the efficiency of joining ewes and make ewe management during pregnancy easier.

Richard George, from the Department of Primary Industry and Regional Development, will present the latest technologies in water infrastructure and will inform producers on how to meet the challenge of supplying stock with water in a drying climate.

AWI's Geoff Lindon will present the research findings from the Merino Lifetime Productivity (MLP) project, a study designed to define how genetics affect the performance of Merino sheep and their wool throughout their productive life.

For example, MLP recently discovered 40 per cent of twin bearing ewes have lambs from different fathers.

There will also be a series of breakout sessions with seminars from other industry professionals on pasture production, sheep technology and sheep research.

There will also be producer demonstrations and trade exhibitors who will give farmers the opportunity to witness first-hand the latest 'sheep easy' technologies.

This includes graziers who have modified their equipment to optimise sheep handling practices.

Eneabba producer Chris Patmore attended Sheep Easy in Moora as part of the innovative farmer's panel and discussed his use of remote cameras to monitor farm water points.

Mr Patmore said the field days are very well attended and the innovative farmers panel was a favourite for producers which they find quite inspirational.

"Having producers bring their own equipment this year will add to that inspiration," Mr Patmore said.

Producers are asked to register for the event beforehand for catering purposes and any possible COVID-19 restrictions.