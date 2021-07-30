Not long now until the Mingenew Midwest Expo

MCINTOSH & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo board of management and staff are determined to make sure that not even a pandemic, or a cyclone will prevent this year's two-day field day from going ahead.

The event - on Wednesday, August 11 and Thursday, August 12 - is the biggest of its kind held in the Mid West region and showcases agriculture, community, and rural living.

In 2020 event organisers made the painful decision to cancel the traditional field days, replacing it with a focused network event, showcasing ag-tech and innovation.

But as time has passed many event managers in WA have developed new protocols and procedures to continue to safely host public events, especially in the regions.

In its 38th year, the Mingenew Expo will see the welcomed return of corporate sponsors, exhibitors, volunteers and visitors to the tiny township, and the board of management believes that there will certainly be something for everyone.

Despite the ever-present threat of the global pandemic, Expo staff report that exhibitor bookings, and enquiries have been positive.

With all the major farm machinery dealerships represented at the event, along with large and small agricultural service providers, there has also been a lot of new exhibitors from the ag-tech sector who are keen to use the platform that Expo provides to promote their goods and services.

Despite new releases being a winner for many exhibitors and visitors, it remains the social aspect of Expo that is what many people come for.

Diamond corporate partner, McIntosh & Son is one of the businesses that very successfully uses Expo as an opportunity to strengthen relationships with the community.

Visitors to this year's Expo will be treated to a vast array of exhibitors from large scale modern plant and equipment, the latest in grain industry and agricultural research and development, product demonstrations, onsite information sessions, guest speakers and interactive displays.

The Home & Living Pavilion will be showcasing local producers, education providers, and rural lifestyle businesses.

During the two days visitors will be able to choose from a range of catering options including the Expo Breakfast and Burger Bar, local food vendors, coffee vans and more.

Over on the mainstage people will be able to enjoy performances from local schools, as well as guest speakers, school bands and the glamour of the fashion parade.

The 'band will be back together' for the ever-popular Paddock to Plate, where local cooks and chefs will be teaming up to tempt taste buds and provide a few belly laughs along the way.

Mental health advocate, Brad 'Cocky likes to cook' Millsteed, Eagle's superstar, Matt Priddis, local catering guru, Steve Dalgleish, and popular ABC radio personality and home cook, Kiri Bolton, will be using local produce to cook a range of dishes.

Taking the mainstage on Wednesday will be popular WA green thumb, Sabrina Hahn.

She will be chatting about gardening in the wake of an event like a cyclone, what to grow in the challenging Mid West soils and climate, as well as taking questions from the audience.

On Wednesday night, the Expo Bar and Bredal Australia, will host local band Harvest Guide, as visitors and locals have an opportunity to catch up at the Expo Sundowner - listening to live music, enjoying a feed from one of the local and regional food vendors and more importantly sharing a few laughs which is just what everyone needs now.

The Expo Education Trail will provide visiting school groups with lots to do and see, as well as lots to learn about as they follow the special trail map around the event.

As part of the trail students will have an opportunity to take part in making an insect hotel with Northern Agricultural Catchments Council; a scarecrow with the North Midlands Project and complete a science, technology, engineering and mathematics activity with students from The University of Western Australia; as well as answer questions and gather information at a wide range of sites.

With CBH helping to provide free entry and travel subsidies for schools attending Expo, the event is traditionally well supported by schools across the region.