Kojonup development opportunity approved

Price: Offers

Location: Kojonup

Area: 19.4ha

Agent: Ray White Commercial (WA)

Contact: Phil Zoiti 0419 993 656

Brett Wilkins 0478 611 168

RAY White Commercial (WA) is delighted to offer for sale a strategic development opportunity comprising an englobo site of 19.4 hectares, with an approved subdivision plan strategically situated 600 metres west of the Kojonup townsite.

The site is lot 101 Soldier Road, Kojonup, in the rural heartland of the Great Southern with frontage to Soldier Road.

Lot 101 is zoned residential development under the Shire of Kojonup Town Planning Scheme No 3, with a density coding of R10/20.

The WA Planning Commission has approved 13 lots for subdivision:

Lot one is 1272 square metres;

Lots two to 10 are 1292m2 (each);

Lot 11 offers 1391m2;

Lot 12 is 90,000m2;

Lot 13 covers 89,985m2;

And public open space totals 15,847m2.

There's also an approved bushfire management plan.