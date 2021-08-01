Green all year round lifestyle at Gingin

Price: High $800,000

Location: Gingin

Area: 4.2ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Kris Teakle 0409 686 626

INTRODUCING this 4.2 hectare pristine property which offers views south to the Perth city lights on a clear evening.

With bitumen road frontage, this property is a short four kilometre drive to the beautiful town of Gingin.

It is well set up for equestrian activities, with a 30 metre x 35m reticulated dressage/exercise arena, two day yards, a jarrah round yard and council approval for a small scale riding school.

There are six reticulated paddocks with electric fences and automatic water troughs.

Infrastructure includes a 15m x 12m x 4.8m shed with three-phase power and a four-year-old, four-bedroom, two-bathroom house with an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area.

The property also has a 5kVA solar system and two 2.5 horsepower submersible bores and a 31,860 kilolitre water licence.

Zoned rural living, Gingin shire rates are $1700 per annum.

If you are thinking of a lifestyle change and you love the thought of being part of a friendly community, look no further and enjoy what this "green all year" property has to offer.