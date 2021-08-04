Dairy pavilion canned for a second year

COVID-19 has claimed the dairy pavilion at Perth Royal Show for the second year running.

Dairy council president Ian Noakes told the WAFarmers' dairy conference the dairy pavilion exhibits would not take place again this year because the pavilion was being used for COVID-19 testing.

"It's a shame that it hasn't happened for the second year in a row," Mr Noakes said.

"Louise (Cashmore who organises the show dairy pavilion) had just got it ticking over, a lot of people go through.

"We looked at trying to do something outside (the pavilion) but being exposed to the weather it just got too hard.

"We (dairy industry) have lost that connection (with city people).

"We are looking at a proposal to do something regional, probably at Origin Market in Busselton, but we have to assess whether we will get the number of people to go through it."

Earlier this month the State government announced it was partnering with the Royal Agricultural Society of Western Australia to keep the Claremont COVID clinic open during the show from September 25 to October 2.

It will also trial walk-in vaccinations at the clinic during the show.