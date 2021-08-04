Nutrien offers a great line-up at Boyanup

ARE you chasing store cattle in preparation for the spring feed flush?

If you are, then an excellent opportunity presents itself at the Nutrien Livestock monthly store cattle sale at Boyanup on Friday, August 6.

In the sale the Nutrien Livestock team is set to yard 1500 store cattle representing a range of breeding, ages and weights to meet buyers' needs.

Nutrien Livestock South West sale co-ordinator Ralph Mosca said the yarding would comprise a good run of Friesian steers alongside some very good lines of beef cattle.

"We will have a large run of Friesian and first-cross steers on offer from our regular vendors from poddie types right through to 24 months old," Mr Mosca said.

"There will also be a sizeable offering of beef cattle in the pens and these will be aged from seven months through to 24 months.

"The way the season has so far been and the amount of feed that is around will continue to add confidence into the market.

"Once again if buyers can't get to the sale, it will be sequential interfaced on AuctionsPlus."

Ludlow dairy producers P & G Oates will be one of the biggest vendors in the sale with an offering of 100 Friesian steers aged 12 to 14 months.

The sale will kick off with the beef steers and heifers and the largest vendor in this section will be KL & SA Payne, Capel.

The Paynes will offer 40 Angus steers aged 16 to 17 months.

Nutrien Livestock, Boyanup/Capel agent Chris Waddingham said the steers were purchased from weaner sales last November and now weigh 380 to 420 kilograms.

Dardanup producers GJ & DM Battle will also have Angus steers in the yards.

The Battles will present 20 steers aged 18mo which were purchased in as weaners.

Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs said they were a line of good, fresh, young yearling steers which would weigh from 450-500kg.

Also offering 20 Angus steers (12/14mo) will be

L & K Honey, Oldbury, while VK Price, Harvey, will truck in 16 Angus steers aged 24mo in prime condition which will weigh about 550kg.

But if you are looking for beef which isn't Angus, then 10 Simmental steers from MB Gardiner, Mumballup, or 10 Murray Grey steers from Bickley Trust, Boyanup, may be what you are looking for.

The steers from the Gardiners are 16mo and will be suitable for feedlot or grass fattening operations, while the Bickley Trust steers are aged 12-14mo.

Laureldene Farms, Boyanup, will be the biggest vendors in the first-cross steer section. Its offering will comprise of43 Angus-Friesian steers aged 22-24mo, 10 Angus-Friesian steers aged 18-20mo and 35 Hereford-Friesian steers aged 18-20mo and 30 head in the 16 to 18mo age bracket.

In the beef heifer pens, the biggest vendor will be Elysian Farms, Brunswick, which will present 22 Angus heifers aged 10mo.

Nutrien Livestock, Harvey/Brunswick agent Errol Gardiner said the owner-bred heifers were weaned in mid-July and would be suitable either for the feedlot or to mate next year as future breeders.

Two other bigger lines of heifers in the sale will be offered by WA & TA Pound, Manjimup, which will offer 15 Angus cross heifers (14mo) and BJ & CF Prowse, Capel, which will present 10 Angus heifers (12-13mo).

Mr Waddingham said the steers were a mix of owner-bred and purchased in cattle.

"The Angus-Friesians will weigh between 450-600kg and the Hereford-Friesians between 450-500kg," Mr Waddingham said.

The line had a drench three weeks ago.

Another bigger line of first-cross steers sure to attract attention will come from the Haddon family, NL & E Haddon, Busselton.

The Haddons have nominated 32 Angus-Friesians aged 20-22mo.

The steers are all owner-bred and expected to weigh 550-620kg.

At the younger end of the scale in the first-cross steers, GG & DM Tartaglia, Benger, will offer 15 Angus-Friesians steers aged 8-10mo, while

C & L Italiano, Harvey, will present 14 Angus-Friesians (10mo), which will be suitable to background and CASAD, Harvey, has nominated 12 Angus-Friesians (6-8mo).

Friesian steers will make up close to half the yarding when a host of regular vendors at this time of the year offload their annual turnoffs.

"They are well-bred steers which will suit either backgrounders or graziers," Mr Abbs said.

Elysian Farms, Brunswick, will disperse its herd of 42 Angus cows and one Murray Grey, sixth calvers in the sale. They are all PTIC to Mordallup Angus bulls and are due to calve from October 25 to December 27.

The line has been treated recently with 7in1, Multimin and a drench.

Matching the Oates for numbers will be the Scott family, Gundagai Dairy, Boyanup, which will also present 100 Friesian steers, as part of its annual draft.

The 5-6mo, AI-bred steers are all owner-bred and bucket-reared and come from the family's dairy where they are currently milking more than 1000 Friesian cows.

Along with its big line of first-cross steers, Laureldene Farms will also have a large offering of Friesian steers in the line-up.

They will offer 50 steers aged 13-14mo and 13 steers aged 11-13mo, which are a mixture of owner-bred and purchased-in steers.

Mr Waddingham said the line was part of the operation's annual selling program.

"The steers are in good store condition and will weigh between 360-390kg," Mr Waddingham said.

The Haddon family will also market Friesian steers from its large dairy operation.

Its draft will be made up of 38 seers aged 16-18 months.

The owner-bred steers are expected to weigh from 420-470kg and will be offered having had all the health treatments.

Also offering numbers at the older end will be P & T Curulli & Son, Harvey, which always present heavy steers at this time of the year as it prepares its paddocks for hay production.

The offering will consist of 40 Friesian steers aged 20mo.

Bigger vendors in the 10-16mo age range will be KJ & SM Gardiner, Catterick, which will offer 30 steers aged 12-14mo, while G & PA Angi, Yarloop, will present 35 steers aged 10-12mo as part of its annual turnoff.

In the poddie pens CASAD will offer 60 owener-bred steers (6-8mo) as part of its annual turnoff from its Harvey property, while Denmark dairy farmers Andrew and Claire Jenkins, AC & CA Jenkins, will contribute 50 owner-bred steers (6mo) from their 600-head milking herd.

The Friesian steers were all AI-bred and Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River agent Jock Embry said they were a genuine line of well-bred steers.

p Boyanup-based operation Laureldene Farms, Boyanup, will offer 50 Friesian steers aged 13-14mo and 13 Friesian steers aged 11-13mo, which are a mixture of owner-bred and purchased in steers.

Other bigger lines in these pens will come from Kelly-Brae, Gelorup, with 30 steers (9-10mo), GG & DM Tartaglia, 30 steers (8-10mo) and Steneless Pastoral Co Busselton, 30 steers (8mo).

The sale will round out with a run of cows, many of which have young calves at foot.

The largest vendor in these pens will be Elysian Farms, Brunswick, with 42 Angus cows and one Murray Grey cow.

The sixth calvers are all PTIC to Mordallup Angus bulls and are due to calve from October 25 to December 27.

Mr Gardiner said they were sound Angus cows with a tight calving period.

"It is a complete dispersal for the operation," Mr Gardiner said.

Another double figure offering in the breeder pens will be 11 Murray Grey and Angus cows from MA Baruffi, Bridgetown.

The line of third to fifth calvers have two to four-month-old calves at foot and have been running back with an Angus bull since May 15.