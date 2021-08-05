WA charities benefit from grain loss scheme

EMERGENCY food supplies during ex-Tropical Cyclone Seroja, mental health programs and services for childhood health were among the key charitable causes which shared in $248,000 of Harvest Mass Management funding this year.

Developed by the CBH Group and Main Roads WA, the Harvest Mass Management Scheme (HMMS) seeks to reduce the frequency of overloaded grain trucks during harvest.

Under the scheme growers can forfeit grain from overloaded trucks which is then sold and the funds provided to Western Australian charities nominated by growers and CBH employees.

During the 2020-21 season, $248,000 was raised from the grain sales which has been donated to 14 charities.

Those charities were Ronald McDonald House, St John Ambulance, Foodbank, The Mental Illness Fellowship of WA, Fiona Wood Foundation, Farmers Across Borders, Telethon Speech and Hearing, Lions Cancer Institute, Wheatbelt and Beyond Mentoring, Perth Children's Hospice Foundation, DV Assist, Wheatbelt Mens Health, Injury Matters and Anglicare.

CBH chairman Simon Stead said the scheme provided grass roots charities and community organisations with valuable funding, with more than $1.8 million distributed since the scheme began in 2012.

"The HMMS continues to be an effective deterrent to the overloading of grain trucks during harvest while giving back to regional communities at the same time," Mr Stead said.

"Through HMMS, growers are extending their support for charities that play a supporting role in their communities."