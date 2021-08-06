Shearing graduates ready for workforce

A SIXTH jointly-funded shearing and wool handling school at the Kenny family's Rubicon farm, Badgingarra, has turned out the best job-ready graduates.

That was the view of Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) shearing instructor and Australian Shearing Hall of Fame inductee Kevin Gellatly at the graduation ceremony at the end of the two-week school on July 30.

"We've had six of these (shearing and wool handling schools jointly funded by AWI and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and supported by the Western Australia Shearing Industry Association) and I would say without a doubt you are the best lot," Mr Gellatly told graduates.

"If you want it, you could find a job on Monday with shearing contractors if you ring them up."

Dongara-based Henderson Shearing contractor Mike Henderson, who facilitated the school, agreed.

"If they ring me I'd take the lot on," Mr Henderson said.

Brooke Kenny, 18, tosses a fleece on the table in her parents' and grandparents' shearing shed. The Kenny family hosted the latest shearing and wool handling school. On a gap year before university Ms Kenny decided to learn about wool handling so she could be more useful at the annual Rubicon farm shearing.

AWI wool handling instructor Amanda Davis said 13 novice shearers and wool handlers attended the first week and seven of those continued on in the second week and made up half of the graduates of an improvers' school for those who already has some experience but wanted to learn more.

Hosts Mike and Sara Kenny, their son Andrew and his wife Gina were praised for the effort they put into keeping 1800 ewe hoggets dry for the school to shear, trucking some daily from a shed on another part of the farm across to the shearing shed.

Mike Kenny quipped that in a dry year he would host another shearing school because it had rained for eight of the 10 days it was held.

Plans for a seventh AWI/ DPIRD school are being prepared, but a location has not been finalised.

Heiniger Australia territory sales manager, shearer and shearing instructor Todd Wegner (left), watches closes as improver Holly Kingi-Carrington, 26, Miling, shears and Levi Clark, 18, Calingri, waits to clear the fleece.

Heiniger Australia territory sales manager Todd Wegner demonstrates sharpening cutters at the shearing school. Heiniger provided the handpieces, combs and cutters used at six schools and provided each graduate with a singlet and polo shirt.

Jaime Penfold, 29, Badgingarra, drags another ewe hogget from the catching pan under the watchful eye of Australian Wool Innovation shearing instructor Kevin Gellatly. Ms Penfold has worked as a roustabout but is looking to step up to shearing.