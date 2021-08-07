Country living is gaining in popularity





Price: Stage one $170,000-$249,000

Location: Cheriton Valley

Area: 1-2.5ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Rob French on 0401 970 997

NESTLED in the picturesque Cheriton Valley, five minutes north of Gingin, Country Heights Estate offers the best of countryside living on the fringes of Perth.

With the completed Tonkin Highway extension, travel times have been slashed to a myriad of high-density work nodes, shopping centres and the airport.

Developed by Claymont Group, stage one comprises 45 exclusive rural residential homesites ranging from one to 2.5 hectares, with breathtaking views of rolling hills and sweeping valleys.

Dotted with grazing stock, xanthorrhoea, banksia bushland and olive groves from the neighbouring orchard, Claymont chairman Jerry Goh said Country Heights Estate offered an idyllic, picture-perfect lifestyle in a close-knit community.

A one-hour commute to the Perth CBD, Mr Goh said fully serviced larger homesites so close to metropolitan areas were a rarity, with available homesites 25 to 50 times larger than average suburban homesites.

"The estate aims to deliver an improved quality of life with plenty of fresh air and wide-open country spaces for the whole family, including large pets to move and play," Mr Goh said.

"Country Heights Estate offers an opportunity to live the ultimate lifestyle with the best of both worlds - working in the city with an easy commute and healthy living in a safe, country community on large hectarage homesites.

"OptiComm signature high-speed fibre-to-the-premise services were installed in the estate, allowing connectivity to industry-leading technology and high-speed internet which is perfect for those who desire a rural work-from-home lifestyle.

"There is a growing popularity since the pandemic with city-dwellers looking for a lifestyle change in regional areas utilising flexible work-from-home arrangements, making Country Heights Estate an ideal place to live and work partly or fully from home."

The nearby Gingin townsite caters for every daily need, including schools, recreational facilities, shops, cafes and a hotel.

The town bursts into a lively carnival environment when the Gingin British Car Day is held every May, with hundreds of vintage cars on display, various organised activities, local produce and food stalls, attracting many thousands of people from all over Perth in this popular annual family event.

Ideal for a city escape to build a family home, retire, invest or to claim your own weekender on the edge of the Darling Scarp, the estate is within easy reach of coastal communities such as Lancelin, Seabird and Guilderton on the Moore River.

Stage one prices range from $170,000 to $249,000.

Enquiries and interest including those from Eastern States for these lifestyle homesites are high, with more than 50 per cent sold or under offer.