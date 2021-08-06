A hint those river frontage camping law changes are being watered down

The Victorian government is pressing ahead with controversial proposals to allow camping on Crown land river frontage areas.



But exactly how many areas would be open to camping is still under question.

Despite the objections of farmers, the government says it is finalising new regulations to allow people to camp on those frontages from September 1.



There has been speculation the government would retreat from its election promise to give campers access to about 17,000 kilometres of Crown frontage leased in 10,000 licences mostly granted for grazing.



Farmers have been lobbying hard against the change, claiming it threatened safety and would impact the environment, animals and the way they farmed.



Victoria has long allowed people to access these river frontages for recreational use like fishing, hiking and picnicking but the proposed changes would allow people to camp there, possibly for up to 28 consecutive nights.



Rather than grant access to the entire 17,000km of Crown area, the government has now said "hundreds of new areas" are being investigated "as possible camping sites".

"Camping will only take place on suitable sites, with a rigorous assessment process applied to ensure sites will be safe for camping, with environmental and agricultural impacts considered as well as any impact on Aboriginal cultural heritage," the government said in a statement on Friday.

"Up to 27 sites along the Goulburn, Broken, Ovens, Campaspe, Loddon and Murray rivers are currently being assessed with hundreds to follow."

The government said the final regulations would "reflect the expectations of the entire community", providing a balance between providing opportunities for recreation while ensuring the environment and Aboriginal cultural heritage are protected and the interests of adjoining landowners and licence holders are considered.

The public can already lawfully access licensed river frontages for recreation such as fishing, hiking and picnicking.

The government says its new regulations will be enforced by government officials and a 24-hour hotline (13FISH) would be available for the public to report any illegal or antisocial behaviour.

The government has proposed using the threat of big fines to control access.

Under the proposed regulations released for public comment, campers would face fines of $1650 for not closing a gate, for instance.

Or the same amount for not having their dog on a lead.

The Victorian Farmers Federation has wanted these regulations to provide a system of registration and for camping to be limited to areas where toilet and rubbish facilities are available.

Energy, Environment and Climate Change Minister Lily D'Ambrosio said: "We're reviewing potential sites to ensure environmental and agricultural concerns are considered and we're partnering with Traditional Owners to ensure Aboriginal cultural heritage is protected."

"We're striking the right balance to make sure riverside public land is protected for generations to come."

Fishing and Boating Minister Melissa Horne said: "We are delivering on our promise to open up more sites for camping alongside our beautiful rivers where we know Victorians already love to enjoy the outdoors in different ways, including fishing".

"Applying this rigorous assessment process will ensure that people are safe, and our environment is protected."



