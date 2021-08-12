WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale is back

THE COVID-19 pandemic couldn't stop the Great Southern Merino Sheepbreeders' Association's (GSMSA) hosting a successful Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale at Katanning last year and plans are well in place to do the same in 2021.

This year the two-day event is set to be held on Thursday, August 19 and Friday, August 20 at the Katanning Leisure Centre and once again it is set to attract not only a multitude of Merino and Poll Merino studs from across the State, but also commercial exhibitors involved in the sheep industry.

This year there will be 40 studs on display, not only from the local area but also from as far away as Cascade in the south east, Miling in the northern Wheatbelt and Bruce Rock and Tammin in the eastern Wheatbelt.

GSMSA president Grantly Mullan, Eastville Park stud, Wickepin, said the association was again looking forward to hosting this year's event.

"Despite COVID-19 raising its head again across Australia, we believe we are prepared to hold another event successfully this year based mainly on the success of last year's show that was held under tight COVID-19 guidelines," Mr Mullan said.

"Again this year there will be more than 500 Merinos on display from 40 studs from around WA over the two days, giving visitors a great opportunity to catch up with their local ram supplier to see what will be offered this year.

"The event is not just a place for stud producers, it's for everyone and we encourage commercial producers to come along and check out what's on offer, as they will be able to see and compare a large number of Merinos in one big area.

"We are extremely grateful to our sponsors, stud breeders and stakeholders who have been patient and extremely loyal again this year despite some periods of uncertainty.

"A special thanks must go to Rabobank, which has been long-term sponsors of our event."

The first day of the Expo will open at 9.30am and the day will feature Merino show judging, the WA State Ag Schools Challenge and trade sites.

This year the challenge is being sponsored by WSD Agribusiness and like last year the challenge will involve a sheep handling experience with stud breeders in the morning where the students will get tips on handling and judging, followed by a Merino ram judging challenge later in the day.

As in past years there will again be a full show program and class judging will culminate in deciding the supreme champion.

Three of the most sought-after awards in the show will also be judged on the first day - the Elders Expo Fours, the Nutrien Livestock junior champion ram and the Rabobank Trophy for the best group of five.

The Elders Expo Four competition, which celebrated its 25th anniversary two years ago, is again set to attract strong entries.

As in past years this competition will be split into two classes - rams shorn before April 20 and rams shorn after April 20.

There will also be a new major class added to the judging this year and that will be for a ram and ewe pair with this class sponsored by first-time sponsor Rural Data Management Systems.

Along with these significant classes, the supreme ribbon will also be awarded.

The first day of the event will round out with the very popular sundowner sponsored by Rabobank and the casual barbecue dinner, which will this year be sponsored by AWI.

The second day of the event will again open at 9.30am and will see the remaining show classes judged before the ram sale commences at 11am.

Mr Mullan said once again the sale would feature some of the State's best Merino genetics and the rams on offer wouldn't disappoint.

"The rams on offer will be from a range of agricultural zones, giving prospective buyers an opportunity to select genetics to suit their environment," Mr Mullan said.

"With the strong returns for the Merino product in recent years, there has probably been no better time for producers to work on lifting sheep production and therefore we encourage producers to come to the sale and continue the process."

The event will round out on early Friday afternoon when the final awards are announced.

The last awards to be announced will be the Elanco PROram and PROewe awards sponsored by Elanco.

p More information: 0428 361 366 or admin@gsmsa.com.au