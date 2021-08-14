Community benefits from footy rivalry

THE Williams Men's Shed and the Williams Football Club has received a boost thanks to the Westcoast Wool & Livestock team which presented cheques to both groups following the successful WA Country Football League Talk to a Mate Men's Wellbeing game played at Williams in June between Williams and Brookton/ Pingelly.

The game, which was promoted and supported by Westcoast Wool & Livestock in conjunction with The Regional Men's Health Initiative, saw an old AFL rivalry reignited with Westcoast Eagles champion Matt Priddis, who now plays for Williams, go toe-to-toe with former Fremantle Docker goal sneak Hayden Ballantyne, who pulled on a jumper for Brookton/Pingelly.

There was great action on the field and plenty of money raised through a raffle and auction of sporting memorabilia donated by Westcoast Wool & Livestock, which raised a total of $5000, with $4000 given to the Williams Men's Shed and $1000 to the Williams Football Club.

Westcoast Livestock general manager finance Geoff Geary said they were happy to be involved and support the day.

"It was all about supporting Regional Men's Health and the Williams community," Mr Geary said.

"We approached both Matt and Hayden to play a game against each other as we have strong ties with both and they were both happy to do it for a great cause.

"We thank them both for their involvement on the day and in the lead-in for the promotion of men's health."

It is estimated that more than 800 adults and children attended the game which Williams Football Club president Justin Duff said was well up on a normal crowd.

"It was a really good atmosphere throughout the day,'' Mr Duff said.

"As a club we are proud to be involved in promoting The Regional Men's Health Initiative and Talk to a Mate cause with Westcoast Wool & Livestock for the day."

Williams Men's Shed president Lawrance Rose said the group appreciated the support and was chuffed to be thought of by the football club when planning.

"We are happy to receive the money from the day and it will help to contribute in getting us settled into our new shed," Mr Rose said.

"We started the group six years ago and have 35 financial members with 10 being regular attendees.

"For the past three years we have been operating out of someone's private shed, so hopefully now when we have our own shed set up it will encourage more men to come regularly and have a chat.

"We're not all old, retired men in the group, we do have some younger members who are looking for an outlet outside the normal community sporting groups to get together with people.

"Men's sheds are great organisations for both the young and old because they allow men to get together and talk about the good and bad without any stigma and also we do a bit of work for the community."

Westcoast Wool director Brad Faithfull said after the success of the event the company was looking forward to doing something somewhere next year and continuing the partnership with The Regional Men's Health Initiative.

"We believe strongly in promoting men's and mental health awareness in WA's regional areas," Mr Faithfull said.