Build your dream retreat near Perth

Price: $150,000 each

Location: Wundowie

Area: 1ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Maria Finnigan 0438 466 426





TWO vacant blocks at Wundowie offer excellent opportunities to build your dream rural home.

Lot 392 Boodja Road and Boolok Avenue is in the established community of Mauravillo Estate.

This one hectare block is a five minute drive from Wundowie, 20 minutes from Northam and just 50 minutes from metropolitan Perth.

This corner block has scheme water and power available to the site and is ready for building.

Lot 393 Boolok Avenue is an elevated block.

It is ready for building and the new owners will enjoy the peacefulness of country living.

Scheme water and power are available to the site and, with a land area of about 1ha, there is plenty of space with which to work.

Mauravillo Estate is a premier location in the tranquil periphery of Wundowie and provides the opportunity to live a rural lifestyle within an established development.

Take a drive through this establishing development and consider your future rural retreat.